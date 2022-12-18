ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Is ‘Embarrassed’ That Christine and Janelle Left

By Aramide Tinubu
 4 days ago

After Sister Wives Season 17 , the Brown family has officially imploded. Fans have watched Kody Brown try and uphold his polygamous marriages. However, things have all but collapsed. Christine divorced Kody, he and Janelle are separated, Kody has clearly stated that he no longer wants to be with Meri, and Robyn remains his favorite.

Kody has quickly blamed his wives for the breakdown in the family unit. However, one insider has said the truth is that the S ister Wives star is embarrassed.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

The Brown family unit is coming apart on ‘Sister Wives’

Fans who have watched Sister Wives since Season 1 , which began in 2010, watched the family navigate a series of hardships and setbacks. A lot has happened between Kody, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn. However, in 2021 Christine decided that it was time to divorce Kody. Now, Janelle has announced her separation from Kody. Only Robyn and Meri remain in the marriage with the businessman, and Meri and Kody’s relationship is strictly platonic.

During a particularly tense recent family meeting, Robyn spoke up, saying, “If people are just tired of trying and they don’t want to work it out, then I need to know.”

Kody Brown is embarrassed that Janelle and Christine left him

Despite the role that he’s played in the downfall of his marriages , Kody is demanding empathy from his wives and children. “Everything seems to be going bad here,” he admitted in a Sister Wives Season 17 teaser. “I’m mad as hell because everybody put this sh*t on me.” He then asks his remaining wives, “Would you ever have any empathy for me?”

Despite his anger, Kody’s real issue appears to be humiliation. According to one insider, “he’s embarrassed. “He’s not that shocked,” the source explains to InTouch Weekly . “He admitted that their version of polygamy was dysfunctional.”

Janelle and Christine appear to be ready to move forward in their lives.

The ‘Sister Wives’ star blames his wives for the demise of their marriages

Though Kody’s favoritism toward Robyn, his inability to sustain connections with 18 of his children, and other concerns have clearly contributed to the downfall of the Brown family unit, Kody blames things solely on Meri, Christine, and Janelle.

In fact, he believes that their lack of respect for him as “head of the household” is what has led to the breakdown in their relationship.

“I’m exhausted, like, who cares. If you’re not with me, you’re against me,” during a recent episode of Sister Wives . “F-off. I’m just that way. Ironically, Meri’s trying to support me, and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her anymore.”

At this point, it appears that the family unit is beyond repair.

angie sory
4d ago

Ironically he pushed his wives to be friends in case he wasn't in the picture for whatever reason...He got exactly that with Christine and Janelle and he's upset 🤔 What he wanted is everyone to see Robyn as the greatest like he saw. I'm not even going to say anything about Robyn cause anyone who has watched them knows all about her!

Linnea Ekman
3d ago

Kody is not the victim. He's told the 3 he no longer wanted an intimate relationship. What the #÷×+ did he think they'd do? Go happily on, each in their own house supporting the King and Queen?He is delusionsl.

Eloise Bleakley
4d ago

He doesn’t care, he just misses the $$$$ they put in..

