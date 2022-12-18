ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Duggar Explains the ‘True Meaning’ of Christmas in Old Duggar Family Video

By Lauren Weiler
 4 days ago

Josh Duggar from the Duggar family was found guilty of downloading and obtaining child sexual abuse material at the end of 2021. He spent Christmas in prison that year, and the traditional Duggar holiday celebration wasn’t nearly as joyous as usual. Now, we’re looking back at an old video narrated by Josh that shows how the holidays once were in the huge household.

What did Josh Duggar do for Christmas in prison?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TwvS_0jmqniht00
Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Josh Duggar’s Christmas in 2021 certainly wasn’t a joyous occasion. According to Daily Mail , the oldest Duggar family child spent the holidays in solitary confinement in the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas. He awaited sentencing at the time. This year, he’ll spend the holidays at FCI Seagoville in Texas.

“People in solitary do not get to eat with others,” a source said. “They get served alone in their cell but they get the same food everyone else does.”

As for what Josh ate, he was served turkey, gravy, candied carrots, mashed potatoes, and a roll with margarine. For dessert, he had spice cake.

While Josh spent Christmas alone, the Duggars gathered as per usual. It didn’t look like Anna Duggar spent time with the Duggars during the holidays in 2021.

Josh Duggar explained the Duggar family’s Christmas values in an old video

Years before Josh Duggar was arrested and charged, he spent Christmas every year with the Duggar family. Josh narrated a video showing how the Duggars celebrated the holiday season when Michelle and Jim Bob’s kids were young.

In the video, Josh takes the cameraman on a tour through the home. He shows the camera a table covered in gift baskets. “We have to share the blessing God has given us with others,” he says. “That’s really what Christmas is all about.” Jinger Duggar then explains how the family crafted gift baskets for all of their neighbors.

Josh then takes the cameraman through the kitchen, where several Duggar kids were located. Outside of the kitchen, Josh greets Michelle. Michelle then explains how the family celebrates the birth of Christ, but not with a huge Christmas tree.

Josh then makes his way over to a small Christmas tree after pointing out the mountains of gifts. He points out a Christmas ornament that spells “Joy.”

“This is an acronym that my mom’s always used to remind each one of us kids the true meaning of Christmas,” Josh continues. “And that is Jesus first, others second, yourself last. When you remember those things, you get that in order, it’ll make a huge difference. And really, that’s kind of what my dad and mom really taught us.”

Will Anna Duggar spend time with the Duggar family for the holidays?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NozLc_0jmqniht00
Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images
Christmas in 2023 will look different for the Duggar family yet again. Josh Duggar will spend the holidays in prison once more, and it seems other family members, like Jill and Jinger , are separating from their parents’ traditions. So, what will Anna Duggar do ?

While Anna still lives on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property, she may not spend time with Josh’s family. She recently spent a lot of time with her sister in Texas , which is also closer to Josh’s prison. Additionally, recent reports suggest Anna has a complicated relationship with her in-laws, which may influence her holiday plans. “There are a lot of hurt feelings over what Josh did,” an insider shared, according to Yahoo . “She still attends family functions because her kids love their cousins, aunts, and uncles, but it’s not the same for Anna.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

Comments / 5

Happy cat
4d ago

Disgusting man 🐖 probably enjoyed watching all his nieces and nephews frolic around while having impure thoughts of them.😡

Reply(1)
2
Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
