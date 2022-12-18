Read full article on original website
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex CountyMorristown MinuteEssex County, NJ
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
A Decade After His Death, Holocaust Survivor's $40 Mill. Fortune Is Still UnclaimedTaxBuzzStaten Island, NY
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
N.J. State Police seek assistance identifying man found on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man who was located at 9:22 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 3.5 in Knowlton Township. He is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140...
Police Report Trespasser Looking For Fight At South Brunswick High School In Custody
December 22, 2022 SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick Police report that at 7:55 a.m. today, South Brunswick High School administrators…
Serious Crash Blocks Traffic On Route 130 Central Jersey: Police
A serious crash blocked one lane of traffic on Route 130 North in South Brunswick, authorities said. The crash occurred early Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20 on Route 130 between Deans Rhode Hall Road and Georges Road, South Brunswick police said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and...
Former N.J. Police Officer Convicted of Killing Estranged Wife, Sentenced to Nearly 80 Years in Prison
John Formisano was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Christie Formisano at their home in Jefferson Township, N.J. A former veteran New Jersey police officer will spend 79 years behind bars for the slaying of his estranged wife. According to a Morris County Prosecutor's Office news release, John Formisano was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Christie Formisano at their home in Jefferson Township, N.J., about 45 miles outside of New York City. The former couple was separated and living apart at the...
NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor
A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday. Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child...
3 charged with burglary in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested after a burglary in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to police. On Dec. 20, at 9:54 a.m., police responded to a residence on Beechwood Avenue after a resident observed two males wearing medical masks approach their neighbors house and saw one of the males enter through a window, police said.
NJ 5th grade teacher charged after giving teen vodka, vape pens, THC drops
Officials in New Jersey charged a fifth-grade teacher for allegedly giving a 13-year-old student with vodka, vape pens and THC drops over a two-and-a-half-year period, according to authorities.
Police Seek Suspect Responsible For Dumping Cement And Oil Drums
WARETOWN – The Ocean Township Police Department is currently investigating dumping incidents that included an oil spill near Wells Mills Park. Police found old patio blocks, concrete blocks and 5-gallon buckets containing cement and a metal pole on November 21. These items were discovered on Switch Road which is a dirt road located on the north side of Route 532 just east of Wells Mills Park.
NJ caregiver sentenced to 23 years in prison for abusing girl, 16, with neurological disorder
A 36-year-old New Jersey man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for physically abusing the teen girl who he was a caregiver for, prosecutors said Wednesday.
No Injuries Reported In Barnegat Car Fire
BARNEGAT – The morning coffee run was put on hold after a car caught fire in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot. The fire was reported around 10:48 a.m. on December 21 with Barnegat Police and the Barnegat Fire Department on scene to extinguish the flames. The driver, a 66-year-old man, was able to exit his 1987 BMW safely before the fire grew larger.
2 injured including 1 flown after serious crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County Sunday evening, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at around 6:03...
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
Repercussions of a DWI Conviction in Child Custody Disputes in NJ
DUI Charges Can Affect Child Custody-Related Issues, Especially If You are Involved in a Custody Battle in New Jersey. When spouses separate, the most immediate issue to resolve is child custody. Determining where the children live is a priority for parents and family courts in New Jersey. State child custody laws help judges determine whether sole or joint custody is appropriate in each case. And since all child custody determinations consider the best interests of the child or children, a New Jersey Family Court judge favors children to have ample and continuous custodial time with both parents. As such, they lean toward an equal split time between the parties, if possible, and both parents are fit. When one parent has a drug or alcohol addiction, they may not be suitable for joint custody. So, if one parent gets a DUI, they may have challenges in a child custody case.
U.S Attorney Reaches Settlement With NJ Transit Over Failing To Operate A Paratransit Service That Is ADA Compliant
December 22, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has reached a comprehensive settlement with New Jersey Transit Corporation…
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ
If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
Collapse Of Ewing Restaurant Staircase Traps Sysco Worker During Delivery (VIDEO)
The Monday afternoon rescue of a Ewing delivery driver who was carrying too heavy a load and fell through a local restaurant staircase that collapsed was captured in an action-packed video clip. Ewing Township firefighters were called to Metro Bar & Grill on Scotch Road around 1 p.m. and found...
Uncovering N.J.: Next to Gingerbread Castle, former paper mill is a fairy tale gone up in flames
Some ruins give a glimpse of a past that simply look like a failed industry laying to waste, but that’s not always the case. In the northern corner of New Jersey, one set of ruins helped a town become more established by becoming more attractive for families to move to, increasing its population. Essentially, they put this town on the map.
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Man arrested after woman's death in St. Paul's Lowertown
A man has been arrested after a woman died from a gunshot wound at an apartment in St. Paul's Lowertown early Friday morning. Police received a report of what was described as a "suicide in progress" at 2:50 a.m., with officers sent to an apartment building on the 200 block of 5th Street East.
Police Shot and Killed 229 People in Ohio Since 2015
Black residents are killed at a disproportionately high rate, and cops are rarely charged
