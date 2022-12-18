ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

Former N.J. Police Officer Convicted of Killing Estranged Wife, Sentenced to Nearly 80 Years in Prison

John Formisano was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Christie Formisano at their home in Jefferson Township, N.J. A former veteran New Jersey police officer will spend 79 years behind bars for the slaying of his estranged wife. According to a Morris County Prosecutor's Office news release, John Formisano was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Christie Formisano at their home in Jefferson Township, N.J., about 45 miles outside of New York City. The former couple was separated and living apart at the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

3 charged with burglary in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested after a burglary in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to police. On Dec. 20, at 9:54 a.m., police responded to a residence on Beechwood Avenue after a resident observed two males wearing medical masks approach their neighbors house and saw one of the males enter through a window, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Suspect Responsible For Dumping Cement And Oil Drums

WARETOWN – The Ocean Township Police Department is currently investigating dumping incidents that included an oil spill near Wells Mills Park. Police found old patio blocks, concrete blocks and 5-gallon buckets containing cement and a metal pole on November 21. These items were discovered on Switch Road which is a dirt road located on the north side of Route 532 just east of Wells Mills Park.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

No Injuries Reported In Barnegat Car Fire

BARNEGAT – The morning coffee run was put on hold after a car caught fire in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot. The fire was reported around 10:48 a.m. on December 21 with Barnegat Police and the Barnegat Fire Department on scene to extinguish the flames. The driver, a 66-year-old man, was able to exit his 1987 BMW safely before the fire grew larger.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Princeton Packet

Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township

Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
PRINCETON, NJ
hackensackcriminallaw.com

Repercussions of a DWI Conviction in Child Custody Disputes in NJ

DUI Charges Can Affect Child Custody-Related Issues, Especially If You are Involved in a Custody Battle in New Jersey. When spouses separate, the most immediate issue to resolve is child custody. Determining where the children live is a priority for parents and family courts in New Jersey. State child custody laws help judges determine whether sole or joint custody is appropriate in each case. And since all child custody determinations consider the best interests of the child or children, a New Jersey Family Court judge favors children to have ample and continuous custodial time with both parents. As such, they lean toward an equal split time between the parties, if possible, and both parents are fit. When one parent has a drug or alcohol addiction, they may not be suitable for joint custody. So, if one parent gets a DUI, they may have challenges in a child custody case.
94.5 PST

Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say

PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
PATERSON, NJ
MidJersey.News

