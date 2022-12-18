CHP Reports 1 Dead in Fiery Crash on Interstate 8 in El Cajon
A woman was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving at least two vehicles on Interstate 8 in El Cajon, authorities said.
The crash on the eastbound highway at the 2nd Street off-ramp occurred about 4:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
The victim was a woman driving a Mitsubishi sports car, which flew off of the freeway and hit several trees before coming to a stop.
The CHP reported the vehicle caught fire.
No other information about the fatal crash was immediately available.
City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.
