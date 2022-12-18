ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

CHP Reports 1 Dead in Fiery Crash on Interstate 8 in El Cajon

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8dzb_0jmqndIG00
CHP officers inspect the wreckage of the Mitsubishi. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving at least two vehicles on Interstate 8 in El Cajon, authorities said.

The crash on the eastbound highway at the 2nd Street off-ramp occurred about 4:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The victim was a woman driving a Mitsubishi sports car, which flew off of the freeway and hit several trees before coming to a stop.

The CHP reported the vehicle caught fire.

No other information about the fatal crash was immediately available.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Officials Identify Lemon Grove Woman Killed in Crash on I-8 Off-Ramp

Coroner’s officials Tuesday released the name of a Lemon Grove woman who died on Interstate 8 after her car struck a tree and then another vehicle. Nancy Annette Lisa Benson, 32, died from blunt force injuries, including to her head, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The collision happened at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-8 at the Second Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LEMON GROVE, CA
Times of San Diego

CHP: Lemon Grove Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash; 2nd Driver Injured

An investigation was continuing Monday into the cause of a two-vehicle crash on the 8 Freeway in El Cajon that killed a 32-year-old woman from Lemon Grove. The collision on the eastbound highway at the Second Street off-ramp occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving a 2002 Audi TT eastbound on the freeway west of Second Street, just as a second driver in a Honda CRV was on the off-ramp to Second Street, CHP Officer Matthew Baranowski said.
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Plan Friday Night DUI and License Checkpoints in San Diego and La Mesa

Police in both San Diego and La Mesa announced plans for DUI and license checkpoints on Friday night as the Christmas holiday weekend begins. The earliest checkpoint will be in La Mesa from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while the one in San Diego is scheduled for later in the evening, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Both will be at unidentified locations chosen because of previous DUI accidents and arrests.
LA MESA, CA
onscene.tv

Female Dies After Losing Control Of Car & Crashing Into Trees | El Cajon

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-18-22 4:30 am LOCATION: EB I-8 @ 2nd St CITY: El Cajon DETAILS: The female driver of the Mitsubishi reportedly lost control of her vehicle as she was eastbound on the I-8, and flew off of the freeway getting airborne and hitting some trees. The vehicle continued down onto the 2nd St off-ramp where it hit a car waiting for the red light to change. The car came to a stop at the intersection. The female was declared deceased at the scene. The two males were not injured and were able to drive away after speaking with the CHP. The eastbound lanes were shut down on the eastbound lanes while CHP officers looked for evidence in the traffic lanes. The investigation is ongoing. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Beer Bandit Shoots at 7-Eleven Worker After Being Tackled: SDPD

Three men are at large Thursday after stealing beer and then shooting at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy