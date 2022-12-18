ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Driver Arrested After Suspected DUI Crash on I-15 Leaves Passenger Dead

 4 days ago
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A driver whose passenger was killed when the sedan they were in crashed on Interstate 15 was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The solo traffic crash happened at 12:54 a.m. Sunday on northbound I- 15, south of Deer Springs Road, CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Nicole Capatanos was allegedly driving with a 45-year-old male passenger in a silver Ford Fusion when the sedan veered off the freeway and rolled over multiple times before landing on North Center City Parkway. Both occupants of the Ford were from Escondido.

The CHP and fire department paramedics responded to the scene. Capatanos was taken to a hospital for moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on North Center City Parkway was affected from the time of the collision until approximately 3:45 a.m.

Capatanos was arrested by CHP officers from the Oceanside area and later booked at the Vista Detention Facility. The investigation was ongoing, and the CHP asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the agency’s Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.

Updated at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

