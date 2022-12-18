ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Christmas comes early to Cali Lake RV Resort

Children living at Cali Lake RV Resort in Agua Dulce woke up to an early Christmas Thursday morning with toys and other gifts via donations from park owner Stewart Silver and his community network. Stewart said he recently hosted a party and asked those who attended to bring a single...
AGUA DULCE, CA
foxla.com

Christmas tamales: Shoppers wait in line for masa in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. - It's almost that special times of year!. With Christmas just days away, some are preparing to make traditional foods to celebrate the holiday. On Thursday, a long line was seen wrapping around a market in Downey, with some shoppers waiting for hours to buy fresh masa, the main ingredient for tamales, a beloved holiday staple in Los Angeles and beyond.
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep

SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1 dead in Griffith Park crash

One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Marsha McLean | High-Speed Rail and Our Open Space

Even though it seems to have faded from the headlines… the California High-Speed Rail Project is not dead. For those of you not familiar with the plan, the long-term goal of the project is supposedly to build a bullet train line connecting San Francisco to the Los Angeles Basin in under three hours – clocking speeds at over 200 mph.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Peer-to-peer prevention

Hart district students awarded $1,000 for PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl. Three student groups from the William S. Hart Union High School District’s video production classes were presented Thursday with $1,000 each for their award-winning PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl. According to Debbie Dunn, communications...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Arthur Saginian | The Line in the Sand

Well, Hilmar Rosenast (letters, Nov. 8), imagine the two of us are at the beach, facing each other, separated by a “line in the sand.” I deal in reality and rational thought and you deal in… well… whatever need it is that Catholicism (or having faith and believing in anything) satisfies in you. If you can be absolutely honest with yourself (when you know that no one’s watching — not even your God) I think you may find that to be the case, and pointing out that “famous people” have turned only proves that even they somehow found themselves in your predicament — what, famous people can’t have frailties? So, I think that concludes our brief, but “interesting” interlude from our respective journeys in life.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Hospitalized After Fire at Arleta Sober Living Center

Firefighters battled a residential building fire Thursday morning in Arleta that left three people, including two firefighters, hospitalized. The fire was reported in the 14000 block of West Judd Street in the San Fernando Valley community. Firefighters said the building appears to be a sober living center. A 41-year-old man...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
CBS LA

Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas

It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy