Christmas comes early to Cali Lake RV Resort
Children living at Cali Lake RV Resort in Agua Dulce woke up to an early Christmas Thursday morning with toys and other gifts via donations from park owner Stewart Silver and his community network. Stewart said he recently hosted a party and asked those who attended to bring a single...
Latter-day Saints Church gives away food, no eligibility requirements
Willy Linares’ responsibility of being a caregiver at home weighs heavily on his shoulders. When he heard that the Latter-day Saints Church was giving away food to anyone, he stopped by to get some help for his home. “I’m a caregiver so why not bring food to an elder?”...
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
Detectives Seeking Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Person
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita man who has depression. UPDATE 10:39 a.m., Steven Perez has been located. See Original Story: The missing person, Steven Scott Perez, 57 was last seen on Wednesday at 10:50 p.m. near the 19900 block of Franks ...
Christmas tamales: Shoppers wait in line for masa in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. - It's almost that special times of year!. With Christmas just days away, some are preparing to make traditional foods to celebrate the holiday. On Thursday, a long line was seen wrapping around a market in Downey, with some shoppers waiting for hours to buy fresh masa, the main ingredient for tamales, a beloved holiday staple in Los Angeles and beyond.
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Pursuit In Santa Clarita Turns Into Hostage Situation With Infant Child
A pursuit that started in Santa Clarita has resulted in the suspect barricading himself in his Antelope Valley home with a gun and an infant child. The pursuit began Tuesday night at 11:44 p.m. when California Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop a white 2022 Kia SUV on the northbound 14 Freeway at Via Princessa. ...
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
1 dead in Griffith Park crash
One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
Marsha McLean | High-Speed Rail and Our Open Space
Even though it seems to have faded from the headlines… the California High-Speed Rail Project is not dead. For those of you not familiar with the plan, the long-term goal of the project is supposedly to build a bullet train line connecting San Francisco to the Los Angeles Basin in under three hours – clocking speeds at over 200 mph.
Peer-to-peer prevention
Hart district students awarded $1,000 for PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl. Three student groups from the William S. Hart Union High School District’s video production classes were presented Thursday with $1,000 each for their award-winning PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl. According to Debbie Dunn, communications...
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… holidays edition!
Some last-minute holiday festivities, including local Hanukkah and Kwanzaa celebrations. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… holidays edition! appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Cold Weather Alert Updated for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With overnight temperatures dropping significantly in parts of the Southland this week, health officials today updated a cold weather alert that had been issued over the weekend for parts of the county.
Arthur Saginian | The Line in the Sand
Well, Hilmar Rosenast (letters, Nov. 8), imagine the two of us are at the beach, facing each other, separated by a “line in the sand.” I deal in reality and rational thought and you deal in… well… whatever need it is that Catholicism (or having faith and believing in anything) satisfies in you. If you can be absolutely honest with yourself (when you know that no one’s watching — not even your God) I think you may find that to be the case, and pointing out that “famous people” have turned only proves that even they somehow found themselves in your predicament — what, famous people can’t have frailties? So, I think that concludes our brief, but “interesting” interlude from our respective journeys in life.
Three Hospitalized After Fire at Arleta Sober Living Center
Firefighters battled a residential building fire Thursday morning in Arleta that left three people, including two firefighters, hospitalized. The fire was reported in the 14000 block of West Judd Street in the San Fernando Valley community. Firefighters said the building appears to be a sober living center. A 41-year-old man...
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas
It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
