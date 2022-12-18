ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

WMBF

Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

50-year-old shot, killed in Maxton area, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Maxton area. Deputies and homicide investigators were called at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road for reports of a person shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, […]
MAXTON, NC
WIS-TV

Crime spree across Sumter and Clarendon County leaves woman dead, suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A joint investigation from Sumter and Clarendon County announced an arrest Wednesday. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis and Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said Jason Tyrell Ford, 22, has been arrested in a murder and attempted murder investigation. He is charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime from Sumter County.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

“My aunt was an angel” Law enforcement announces arrest of murder suspect in Clarendon County, family speaks out

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man is behind bars tonight in connection with a woman’s murder out of Sumter County. Jason Tyrell Ford is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed 72-year-old Mae Burgess before stealing her car. Ford is a suspect in a string of car-related break-ins in both Sumter and Clarendon Counties. According to officials from both counties, it’s been a joint effort to arrest him.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
SUMTER, SC
live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WMBF

S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody, charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Hartsville back in September. Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 28 to a house fire in the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road. Investigators determined that...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Missing 16-year-old mom, baby found safe, Hartsville police say

Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed because the individuals have been located. HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old mom and her 12-week-old baby have been found safe, Hartsville police said. They had been missing since Monday evening, according to police, who said no foul play was involved.
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Bicyclist killed in crash in Dillon County, troopers say

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said a bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday night in Dillon County. Master Trooper James Miller said the wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 301 North near West Country Club Road about three miles away from the city of Dillon. Miller said...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
LAURINBURG, NC

