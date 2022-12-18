Read full article on original website
WMBF
Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
50-year-old shot, killed in Maxton area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Maxton area. Deputies and homicide investigators were called at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road for reports of a person shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, […]
37-year-old killed in shooting at Florence County motel, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night at a Florence County motel, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 8 p.m. to the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street in the Florence area, according to the sheriff’s office. 37-year-old James Quashone Scott, […]
Robeson County woman found with child holding fentanyl gets 25-year sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County woman who was found with a child holding a bag of fentanyl received a 25-year sentence, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possessing firearms in furtherance of […]
WIS-TV
Crime spree across Sumter and Clarendon County leaves woman dead, suspect arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A joint investigation from Sumter and Clarendon County announced an arrest Wednesday. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis and Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said Jason Tyrell Ford, 22, has been arrested in a murder and attempted murder investigation. He is charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime from Sumter County.
WIS-TV
“My aunt was an angel” Law enforcement announces arrest of murder suspect in Clarendon County, family speaks out
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man is behind bars tonight in connection with a woman’s murder out of Sumter County. Jason Tyrell Ford is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed 72-year-old Mae Burgess before stealing her car. Ford is a suspect in a string of car-related break-ins in both Sumter and Clarendon Counties. According to officials from both counties, it’s been a joint effort to arrest him.
WMBF
Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
118 pounds of cocaine found after murder suspect out on bond pulled over in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — $9 million in cocaine was found after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of […]
Sumter, Clarendon County Sheriff's Offices provide update on murder investigation
SUMTER, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office held a joint press conference. 22-year-year-old Sumter resident Jason Tyrell Ford had been arrested in the death of Mae Edith Burgess. "We got that monster off the street," Sgt. Contrell Watson...
abcnews4.com
Marlboro County woman assaults mother with knife, barricades herself in home: Officials
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies along with the criminal investigation division responded to a home on Driggers Chapel Road in Blenheim in reference to an altercation between mother and daughter, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Turner said the daughter “assaulted...
WMBF
S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody, charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Hartsville back in September. Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 28 to a house fire in the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road. Investigators determined that...
Missing 16-year-old mom, baby found safe, Hartsville police say
Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed because the individuals have been located. HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old mom and her 12-week-old baby have been found safe, Hartsville police said. They had been missing since Monday evening, according to police, who said no foul play was involved.
Rockingham man charged by Laurinburg PD with murder of S.C. victim
LAURINBURG — A Richmond County man is accused of killing a Marlboro County man in Scotland County. According to Capt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired with someone being shot at a home on First Street in Laurinburg around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
WMBF
Bicyclist killed in crash in Dillon County, troopers say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said a bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday night in Dillon County. Master Trooper James Miller said the wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 301 North near West Country Club Road about three miles away from the city of Dillon. Miller said...
WMBF
Florence police discover body after hearing shots fired; homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after Florence police discovered a body in an empty lot. Officers said they heard a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Brunson Street. When they responded to the area, they found a body in a vacant lot. The Florence Police...
WMBF
Darlington Police Chief Davis takes charge 32 years after recruitment
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) -The Darlington Police Department has a new Chief, and they did not have to go far to find him. Formerly the assistant chief, Jimmy Davis has been sworn in as top cop. “I still have a ticket book in my vehicle. This department is not big enough...
wpde.com
1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
