CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man is behind bars tonight in connection with a woman’s murder out of Sumter County. Jason Tyrell Ford is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed 72-year-old Mae Burgess before stealing her car. Ford is a suspect in a string of car-related break-ins in both Sumter and Clarendon Counties. According to officials from both counties, it’s been a joint effort to arrest him.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO