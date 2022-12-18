Read full article on original website
winonaradio.com
Winona County Historical Society Announces New Art Gallery Coming in January
(KWNO)- The Winona County Historical Society announced a new art gallery coming to the Winona History Center in January. The gallery, in partnership with the River Arts Alliance, will open January 6th with a reception, staying open until February 16th. The reception will include a brief talk with the artist...
wizmnews.com
Police asking city to end free downtown La Crosse ramp parking due to lost revenue
The tradition of three hours of free parking in La Crosse parking ramps may be going away. The city’s Board of Public Works is being asked by the La Crosse Police Department to eliminate the three-hour grace period allowed during weekday hours. The police want it changed to $1 an hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekdays.
winonaradio.com
Barbara G. Baures
Barbara G. Baures, 70 of Winona, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Winona Health Hospital, Winona, MN. Barbara Gail was born on January 22, 1952, to John and Carrie (Hammack) Reed in London, KY. She grew up in Jamestown, OH. Barb was a very spiritual person. She loved all of God’s creatures and loved collecting her knickknacks.
After La Crosse’s State Street floods and freezes, one resident believes the freeze was preventable
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One week after a water main break on La Crosse’s south side, that same block of State Street flooded again. That water froze, and became thick ice. A man who lives on State Street said this safety hazard could have been prevented. “Flooded at the end of our street here, and it flooded homes that were...
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
winonaradio.com
Evelyn T. Woychik
Evelyn T. Woychik, 94, formerly of Arcadia, died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at St. Anne’s of Winona. Evelyn was born in Arcadia on November 1, 1928, to Benedict and Theresa (Reck) Sonsalla. She was united in marriage to Alphonse “Allie” Woychik on October 2, 1956, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, where Evelyn was a lifelong member. Alphonse preceded Evelyn in death on February 21, 1989.
winonaradio.com
House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges
(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
WEAU-TV 13
WINTER STORM WARNING: Travel not recommended through tomorrow and Friday, with a wide range of impacts possible
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another winter storm that presents itself in two phases. The first phase will focus primarily on snowfall, with snow showers moving in as early as the late morning for some of our northwestern counties, before becoming a bit more widespread and spreading to our southeastern counties by the afternoon. Snow showers will be heavy at times, of course creating the possibility for slick roads as well as visibility issues. These snow showers will continue through the evening and into the overnight before tapering off and leading to scattered snow showers by tomorrow morning. With the bitter cold temperatures, this will be a light and fluffy snow, which will play a big factor in phase two of this storm system. Accumulations will likely be higher to the northwest, being that they will see the snow showers for a longer duration. While the southern parts of the viewing area are currently showing 3-6″ possible, be sure to note that locally higher accumulations are possible. While these pose their own sort of impacts, accumulations will not necessarily pose the largest impact of this storm system.
LIVE LOOK: Crash slowing down traffic on I-94 in Eau Claire
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Department Arrests Two Adult-Males During Drug-Bust
(KWNO)- On Tuesday, December 20th, the Winona Police Department served a search warrant to a house in the 750 block of W 9th street at 10:17 a.m. Officers served the warrant and searched the house where they found over three pounds of numerous drugs in the household. 28-year-old Tyler Burbach...
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
