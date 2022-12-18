Read full article on original website
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
CBS Sports
Frank Martin has UMass off to a great start, but it initially came at a cost of high stress and family turmoil
Frank Martin walked into a North Miami dealership, determined to buy his first dream car: a triple white Volkswagen Rabbit Cabriolet. It's spring of 1988. The 22-year-old Martin has money for the first time in his life. His primary job is substitute teaching that pays $60 per day. He's also a junior varsity basketball coach. Then there's the rotating assignment at a bar/restaurant that has him working as the short-order cook, tending bar or being muscle at the door — $100 a night as the bouncer.
Six Central football players sign to play D-I: ‘One of the greatest days in the history of Springfield Public Schools’
SPRINGFIELD — As the Springfield Central High School library filled up Wednesday afternoon, one thing came to mind for principal Tad Tokarz.
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Football Recruits Participate in National Early Signing Day
Early signing day went well for Boston College on Wednesday, as they confirmed all 17 of their recruits with no surprise switches. First to sign on the dotted line is Eryx Daugherty, a defensive lineman from Michigan. A big body up front, Daugherty is 6-4, 295 and a three-star prospect, and a top-20 player in the state. Maryland, Navy, the directional Michigan’s among others were on him as well.
Medway Students Single Out Wellesley Basketball Player During Varsity Game
A girls' varsity basketball game ended with a racist demonstration between two opposing high schools earlier this month, school officials said. Two Medway High School students knelt on the ground and raised their fists in a gesture associated with racial justice movements as a Wellesley High S…
snntv.com
Petitta embarks on a holy football crusade at Holy Cross
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 21, 2022 - A Riverview Ram is headed for Worcester, MA to play football for the Purple Crusaders at the College of the Holy Cross. Family members and classmates of Luke Petitta, gathered at Riverview High School Wednesday morning to celebrate as he signed his letter of intent.
communityadvocate.com
David Aldrich, 65, of Grafton
– On Monday, December 19th, after a short battle with cancer, David Aldrich, loving son, brother, uncle, and friend passed peacefully at the age of 65, surrounded by his sister Karen, her husband Rick, his dedicated caregivers, and friends. He was born, October 22nd, 1957, in Worcester Mass. He was...
whdh.com
Haverhill football coaches, player arraigned in hazing investigation
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Haverhill High School football coaches and an 18-year-old were arraigned in Haverhill District Court Tuesday on charges stemming from three alleged hazing incidents, officials said. Head football coach Timothy O’Connor, 48, was charged with intimidation of a witness, failure to file a 51A, and failure...
communityadvocate.com
Scout becomes first female Eagle Scout from ARHS
SOUTHBOROUGH – An Eagle Scout ceremony in the fall marked a significant milestone — Ariella Zalev became the first female Eagle Scout from Algonquin Regional High School. Her scouting career began before girls were allowed to become scouts, watching her brothers’ scouting journeys and joining them on trips and at events like the Pinewood Derby.
Schools announce closings ahead of Friday storm
School closings are starting to roll in ahead of Friday's storm, as strong winds and rain are expected to batter the region.
Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
communityadvocate.com
Charles B. Warren, 93, of Shrewsbury
– Charles “Chuck” B. Warren, 93, passed gently after a fall on December 19th 2022. Born in Washington state, the son of Bertram B and Ella Mae “Maesie” (Curtis) Warren, he was raised in New York state and Westport, Connecticut. He was predeceased by his lovely...
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023
A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
New England Confirmed to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's only been a few days since the 2022 World Cup wrapped up, with Argentina taking home the trophy on Sunday night after beating France. But World Cup Fever is still alive and well, especially with the announcement just dropped by FIFA about the 2026 World Cup.
communityadvocate.com
Renate Stahl, 93, of Westborough
– Renate Stahl, of Westborough and formerly of Brockton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at the age of 93, surrounded by family on December 18, 2022. Renate was the beloved wife of 49 years of the late Walter F. Stahl. She is survived by...
Boston Globe
10 classic Boston dishes, and 5 places to find each one
Plus, what readers had to say about each dish. With a rich colonial history, international influences (North End, we’re talking to you), and a seaside locale, Boston certainly has a seat at the big-name dining table. Through the years, the city has morphed its simple local flavor into globally recognized and universally loved classic dishes.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
communityadvocate.com
David J. Kopper, 60, of Shrewsbury
– David J. Kopper, 60, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Fenlason) Kopper for over 35 years. Born in Braddock, PA, he was the son of Joseph and Marlene (Winters) Kopper. He was raised and...
communityadvocate.com
Karen DeCenzo, 59, formerly of Hudson
– Karen DeCenzo, of Hopkinton, MA, originally from Hudson, passed away on the morning of Sunday, December 18th after a long and courageous battle with sarcoidosis. Karen came into this world on August 4, 1963, the tenth of twelve children born to Peter and Rose Marie (Tanner) DeCenzo. Karen was born with an intellectual disability, but that did not stop her from thriving and interacting with so many in the community. Growing up she loved being out in the neighborhood, riding her bike and going to visit the neighbors, including her dear friend Miss Sue, who nicknamed her “Ren”. Karen made strong bonds and was included in many activities with the friends she made along the way. She was a social butterfly of the humblest kind.
communityadvocate.com
Police search underway for missing man
NORTHBOROUGH – The Framingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Shaun O’Donoghue, whose last known address was in Northborough, was reported missing to Framingham police on Saturday, Dec. 17. He was last seen on Dec. 6 by a third party, who said O’Donoghue was heading to Framingham.
nbcboston.com
Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston
The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
