Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department.
On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, authorities said.
The driver was arrested, transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and later booked into jail. After a search of the vehicle, officers located large amounts of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, police said.
