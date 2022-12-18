Read full article on original website
Millions at Risk of Losing Medicaid in the Spring Under Provision Tucked Inside $1.7 Trillion Federal Spending Bill
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic risk losing their coverage starting in the spring under Congress' $1.7 trillion government funding bill. Congress had previously barred states from kicking people off Medicaid for the duration of the Covid public health emergency, which has led to a historic number of people enrolled.
You Really Should Mask Up Again, Says Infectious Disease Expert: The Tripledemic Is Hitting ‘Too Fast and Too Furious'
Most Americans aren't wearing face masks anymore — and their timing isn't great, says a leading infectious disease expert. Just 26% of Americans reported in October that they're wearing masks outside of their homes. That's a decrease of about 20% to 50% from 2020 and 2021, according to data collected by the Covid States Project.
CDC Warns of a Rise in Severe Strep A Infections Among Children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday alerted the medical community to an increase in pediatric cases of invasive group A strep infections. Group A streptococci are the same bacteria that cause strep throat and scarlet fever, but invasive infections refer to more serious cases in which the bacteria spread to areas of the body that such pathogens normally don't reach, like the bloodstream.
COVID, Flu & RSV Hit NYC – Here's What Top Doctors Say on ‘Tridemic' Woes
A triple threat of overlapping illnesses -- COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza -- is overwhelming healthcare systems and leaving Americans sick this holiday season. Medical experts say the so-called "tridemic" is partially fueled by the early flu season, while COVID variants continue circulating. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,...
