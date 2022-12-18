ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper City, FL

NBC Miami

Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Abduction in Pompano Beach

Surveillance video shows the frightening moment investigators say a man riding a bike followed three young girls walking home, then tried to kidnap one of them in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near NE 8th Court and NE 28th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Missing 17-year-old from Lantana found dead in The Acreage; PBSO investigates as homicide

THE ACREAGE ― The body of a 17-year-old boy recently reported missing has been found in The Acreage, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. It is investigating his death as a homicide. We are searching for Emmanuel Castaneda. Emmanuel was last seen on 12/17/2022 wearing plaid pajama pants and a blue and white shirt. Our detectives believe that Emmanuel may be missing and endangered. If you have any information or come into contact with Emmanuel, please...
LANTANA, FL
Click10.com

Broward Sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing felony charge

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been arrested. Authorities said 39-year-old Ashley Richardson was taken into custody on a warrant out of Palm Beach. Richardson is facing a charge of domestic battery and a felony charge of making a threat to kill.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

One man was hospitalized and another man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court and marked the area off with police tape. “I see everything all lit in red and blue...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Possible Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

Police are at the scene Tuesday morning of a possible stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape before 5 a.m. At least one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...
CBS Miami

Man pulled from Pembroke Pines pond after police pursuit

MIAMI - Police said a man fled from them and ran into a Pembroke Pines pond on Tuesday afternoon.The unidentified man was pulled from the pond just north of Pines Boulevard at around 2 p.m.Pembroke Pines police got word that a man wanted in Hallandale Beach was in West Pines. They located him at a house near West Pines Blvd and 155th Avenue. Police said he took off running despite them yelling for him to stop. Then, they said, he jumped in, swam partially across and then went under. Officers jumped in looking for him, they found him, pulled him out, performed CPR and took him to Memorial West. Neighbors say the man appeared to be underwater for up to 20 minutes.  Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence near the pond. Police did not say what may have led to the chase.The man's condition remains unknown. The roadway near 155th Avenue will remain closed as police continue to investigate.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police

A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station

Police are investigating a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead late Tuesday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place near the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim, who...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

