NBC Miami
Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Abduction in Pompano Beach
Surveillance video shows the frightening moment investigators say a man riding a bike followed three young girls walking home, then tried to kidnap one of them in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near NE 8th Court and NE 28th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's...
NBC Miami
Man Fatally Shot Girlfriend's Ex After Dispute at Miami Springs Home: Police
A man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend during a dispute at a Miami Springs home Wednesday night, authorities said. The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. at an efficiency at a home in the 600 block of South Drive, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
Detectives investigating murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach that left two people dead.
NBC Miami
Man Wanted in 1987 Kidnapping and Murder in Miami-Dade Arrested: Police
More than 35 years after a botched drug deal ended with a kidnapping and fatal shooting in Miami-Dade, one of the men responsible who fled to Venezuela has been taken into custody in South Florida, authorities said. Ricardo Calderon, 66, was arrested at Miami International Airport Wednesday night to face...
WSVN-TV
Homicide investigation underway after police discover bullet-riddled car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street, Wednesday night. 7News was there as a car riddled with bullets was towed away. On Tuesday morning, police were seen...
NBC Miami
Detectives Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Two Teens in Fort Lauderdale Nightclub
Detectives are searching for a man who they said stabbed two teen girls inside a Fort Lauderdale nightclub. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. back on Nov. 27 at SWAY nightclub at 111 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Wednesday. Officers who responded to the club found two...
cw34.com
Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
Missing 17-year-old from Lantana found dead in The Acreage; PBSO investigates as homicide
THE ACREAGE ― The body of a 17-year-old boy recently reported missing has been found in The Acreage, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. It is investigating his death as a homicide. We are searching for Emmanuel Castaneda. Emmanuel was last seen on 12/17/2022 wearing plaid pajama pants and a blue and white shirt. Our detectives believe that Emmanuel may be missing and endangered. If you have any information or come into contact with Emmanuel, please...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Running Large Cockfighting Ring in SW Miami-Dade
A man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after police said he ran a cockfighting ring on a property in southwest Miami-Dade. Leonardo Cabrera, 59, was arrested Tuesday after the FBI executed a search warrant at a property in the 24400 block of Southwest 123rd Avenue. According to an...
Click10.com
Broward Sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing felony charge
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been arrested. Authorities said 39-year-old Ashley Richardson was taken into custody on a warrant out of Palm Beach. Richardson is facing a charge of domestic battery and a felony charge of making a threat to kill.
WSVN-TV
Suspect transported to hospital after attempting to evade police by jumping into lake in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been captured after he attempted to evade police by jumping into a lake. Pembroke Pines Police arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 155th Avenue and Fifth Street, Tuesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence,...
NBC Miami
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
NBC Miami
1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood
One man was hospitalized and another man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court and marked the area off with police tape. “I see everything all lit in red and blue...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Possible Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood
Police are at the scene Tuesday morning of a possible stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape before 5 a.m. At least one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
Man pulled from Pembroke Pines pond after police pursuit
MIAMI - Police said a man fled from them and ran into a Pembroke Pines pond on Tuesday afternoon.The unidentified man was pulled from the pond just north of Pines Boulevard at around 2 p.m.Pembroke Pines police got word that a man wanted in Hallandale Beach was in West Pines. They located him at a house near West Pines Blvd and 155th Avenue. Police said he took off running despite them yelling for him to stop. Then, they said, he jumped in, swam partially across and then went under. Officers jumped in looking for him, they found him, pulled him out, performed CPR and took him to Memorial West. Neighbors say the man appeared to be underwater for up to 20 minutes. Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence near the pond. Police did not say what may have led to the chase.The man's condition remains unknown. The roadway near 155th Avenue will remain closed as police continue to investigate.
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
NBC Miami
Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police
A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store
Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station
Police are investigating a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead late Tuesday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place near the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim, who...
