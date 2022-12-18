ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jethro Da Oil Man
8d ago

This democratic controlled media outlet won't write about the trend ability of Tesla or any other car manufacturers or businesses during this time of year

LINDA Stuart
8d ago

Actually thats not really funny, I have raised my sons on telling the truth. An they know with us being black the truth even when we are saying it won't matter to some. However God hears an see s you.

Mark DeAngelis
8d ago

Only the democrats would say you damage your business and reputation by telling the truth 😂

