After losing in crushing fashion to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, the Washington Commanders badly could use a victory this Saturday. Washington (7-6-1) will need to play one of its best games of the 2022 season, however, as they travel across the country to take on the red-hot San Francisco 49ers, winners of seven straight. The Commanders currently hold the seventh and final wild-card spot in the NFC, but the Seahawks and Lions lurk just a half-game back.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO