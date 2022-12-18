Woman wounded in shooting at Cooper City coffee shop

A woman at a Cooper City coffee shop was found shot Sunday morning and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed, but the sheriff’s office notified its robbery detectives, and they were investigating, the sheriff’s office said.

The 911 call came in about 9 a.m. Sunday from Clutch Coffee Bar, at 9630 Stirling Road . Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded along with Broward Fire Rescue.

The small coffee shop is located in the Cooper Square strip shopping center across Stirling Road from Cooper City High School.

The woman was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, according to Broadcastify’s live scanner feed.

Further information on her condition was not available.