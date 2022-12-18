It’s hard to miss Piper Perabo on Yellowstone these days: she’s the dirty blonde with the black eye who had a knock-down-drag-out fight with the irascible Beth Dutton. Here, the actress who also stars on Showtime’s Billions talks about her epic brawl with Kelly Reilly, and why her character, Summer Higgins, has managed to find common ground with the “hot” John Dutton (Kevin Costner). DEADLINE We have to start with your epic fist fight. At the risk of projecting, you kind of had it coming. How rude of Summer to talk about meat that way at the Dutton dinner table! PIPER PERABO...

