The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 win-loss record in the entire NFL, but they are strangely seen as the underdogs in this game. Philly is off a closer-than-expected win over the New York Giants, 25-20, in Week 15. The Eagles are aiming for outright winning their division and clinching the top seed in the NFC. They can do that if they win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 on the road. That would be a tough ask, though, given that star QB Jalen Hurts will sit out this game. A win will enable the Eagles to officially clinch the top seed in their conference, but a loss would leave the door open for the Cowboys to steal the division. Here are our Eagles Week 16 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO