Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Vikings dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Minnesota Vikings currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. The Vikings have, in fact, officially clinched their division and a playoff berth. They still have a shot at stealing the NFC’s top seed from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Vikings will have to run the table and hope the Eagles lose all their remaining games. Here, we’ll look at the Vikings and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death
As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to celebrate their famous “Immaculate Reception” playoff victory, the sudden death of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has crushed the atmosphere surrounding the event. His family is both shocked and heartbroken by the loss of the Pittsburgh icon. “Beyond his incredible career in the NFL, Franco represents […] The post Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady vindicated by major Pro Bowl change despite getting snubbed
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had plenty of Pro Bowl selections throughout his long and successful career in the NFL. And while he’s not going to be part of the 2022 Pro Bowl, it’ll feel just the same for the future Hall of Famer, who rarely played in it. For one, there’s not a game to be played this time around, with the NFL finally making a change.
Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates
The New Orleans Saints have ruled out wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave from their Week 16 road game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Thursday. Olave has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late, which comes after he featured in a mere 49 percent of snaps on offense in […] The post Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson universally panned during Thursday Night Football
As Lawrence has started to look like a star, Wilson – the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – has increasingly flirted with the bust label. And social media let him have it as he struggled on the national stage to open up the Week 16.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears
Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 win-loss record in the entire NFL, but they are strangely seen as the underdogs in this game. Philly is off a closer-than-expected win over the New York Giants, 25-20, in Week 15. The Eagles are aiming for outright winning their division and clinching the top seed in the NFC. They can do that if they win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 on the road. That would be a tough ask, though, given that star QB Jalen Hurts will sit out this game. A win will enable the Eagles to officially clinch the top seed in their conference, but a loss would leave the door open for the Cowboys to steal the division. Here are our Eagles Week 16 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.
Dallas’ defense hit with car wreck injury prior to crucial clash vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car crash Thursday afternoon. Williams was transported to a hospital and his status for Sunday’s game against the Eagles is unknown. Williams’ crash took place around 2:15 in Plano, Texas as first reported by Giles Hudson of CBS...
Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Patriots
In Week 16, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be taking on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. This matchup will feature an explosive Bengals team currently on a five-game win streak. Ahead of the Bengals-Patriotsmatchup, we will be giving our Bengals Week 16 predictions. Following a slow...
Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report
The Buffalo Bills could be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver for their Week 16 road game against the Chicago Bears. On Thursday, the Bills released their final injury report for Week 16, and they listed Oliver as questionable due to a calf injury. Oliver was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, but he was […] The post Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington Commanders: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. 49ers
The Washington Commanders Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is very intriguing. The Commanders are likely still feeling a certain kind of way after their heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants last weekend. The controversial penalty on Terry McLaurin and then non-pass interference calls at the goal line raised eye brows around the league. Regardless of how everyone feels, the loss dropped Washington to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture.
