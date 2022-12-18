1 dead, another injured after crash in Harmony Twp.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — One person is dead and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Harmony Township early overnight on Sunday.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) said in a release that 44-year-old Salmi Garcia-Francisco, of Springfield, was driving westbound on I-70 in a Ford F-150 around 1:37 a.m. on Sunday.
OSP says Garcia-Francisco traveled off to the left side of I-70, where he struck a guardrail, overturned into an embankment and the vehicle stopped on its’ top.See where Ohio ranks in top 20 highest heating bills prediction for this winter
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. A passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The Springfield Post says alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash, but the crash remains under investigation by OSP.
Multiple agencies responded to the single-vehicle crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0