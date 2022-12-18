1 dead, another injured after crash in Harmony Twp.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — One person is dead and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Harmony Township early overnight on Sunday.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) said in a release that 44-year-old Salmi Garcia-Francisco, of Springfield, was driving westbound on I-70 in a Ford F-150 around 1:37 a.m. on Sunday.

OSP says Garcia-Francisco traveled off to the left side of I-70, where he struck a guardrail, overturned into an embankment and the vehicle stopped on its’ top.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. A passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Springfield Post says alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash, but the crash remains under investigation by OSP.

Multiple agencies responded to the single-vehicle crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.