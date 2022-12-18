ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

1 dead, another injured after crash in Harmony Twp.

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vt9ov_0jmql7On00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — One person is dead and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Harmony Township early overnight on Sunday.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) said in a release that 44-year-old Salmi Garcia-Francisco, of Springfield, was driving westbound on I-70 in a Ford F-150 around 1:37 a.m. on Sunday.

OSP says Garcia-Francisco traveled off to the left side of I-70, where he struck a guardrail, overturned into an embankment and the vehicle stopped on its’ top.

See where Ohio ranks in top 20 highest heating bills prediction for this winter

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. A passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Springfield Post says alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash, but the crash remains under investigation by OSP.

Multiple agencies responded to the single-vehicle crash.

