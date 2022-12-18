Read full article on original website
Semitruck rollover in Baker County sends two men to hospital; FHP says both in serious condition
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after they were involved in a rollover accident in Baker County on Thursday. The driver and a passenger were traveling in the right lane on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in a semi-trailer truck. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the driver, who is from Forest Park, Georgia, failed to maintain control of the semi.
JSO: 2 injured after suspects shot into home in North Shore
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two injured on West 60th Street early Thursday morning. STORY: Black bear shot and killed at Jacksonville Zoo for ‘engaging’ with zookeeper. According to detectives, at approximately 1:17 a.m., officers responded and located two...
Kingsland police officer recovering after crash near Laurel Island Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer with the Kingsland Police Department is recovering after being involved in a crash Wednesday evening. Police say around 6:36 p.m, a Kingsland Police Patrol Officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramp to Laurel Island Parkway. The officer was transported...
Bear shot and killed after attacking Jacksonville zookeeper
A zookeeper at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was injured Wednesday night when a bear attacked her after escaping his enclosure, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Zoo staff fatally shot the 5-year-old North American black bear, which was named Johnny. Paramedics treated the zookeeper for injuries that were...
Infant, child inside home during drive-by shooting that left 2 men injured: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two children, including an infant, were inside a home that was targeted in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning that left two men wounded, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, just after 1:15 a.m., officers responded to W. 60th Street in the North Shore...
Two recovering after North Shore area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering after an early morning shooting in the North Shore area on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 200 West 60th Street around 1:17 a.m.. Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds at the scene. The first man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the second received treatment at the scene. Both of the victims were shot in the "lower extremities", according to officials.
Mayport sailor accused of video voyeurism
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Mayport sailor was arrested this week on one count of video voyeurism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elias, a flight crew member at Naval Station Mayport, was taken into custody Tuesday at the Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, his arrest report shows.
Family of 13-year-old killed in Jacksonville drive-by hires law firm to try to get answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a teenage boy shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the way from a football tryout has hired a law firm to try to get answers. Sitting next to Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, attorney Marwan Porter, manager partner of the Porter Law Firm, said the office was “retained to investigate why this tragic incident happened, how it happened, and most importantly, how it could have been prevented.”
At least one dead in stabbing in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood
Jacksonville, Fl — At least one man is dead in a stabbing, and a second man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Jacksonville police were called to the Longbranch area, northeast of Downtown, just before midnight, by a man who needed help. When they arrived off E. 21st and MLK...
Jacksonville zookeeper viciously attacked by bear suffered lacerations on head, back, thighs: police report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Editors’ note: Some of the details in this story might be difficult to hear. Discretion is advised. The 35-year-old zookeeper who was viciously attacked Wednesday by a 5-year-old North American black bear at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens suffered many lacerations on her head, back and thighs, according to a police report obtained Thursday by News4JAX.
Kingsland Police officer involved in crash at I-95 off-ramp
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer and the driver of another vehicle are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening conditions after a crash took place. The Kingsland Police Department said that on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 6:36 p.m. the patrol officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramps to Laurel Island Parkway.
Jacksonville mother charged with child neglect, accused of starving baby
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a local woman in connection with a child’s death. STORY: JSO: 2 injured after suspects shot into home in North Shore. According to the arrest report, 23-year-old Tania Nicole McGowan is being charged with child neglect and child abuse after...
One arrested after house fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a person with arson following a fire Wednesday morning on the Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department initially tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that crews were working a residential structure fire in the 14500 block of Denton Road. No further...
Shootings in Jacksonville surpass last years total
JACKSONVILE, Fla — Shootings in Jacksonville have surpassed last years total. Action News Jax records show there’s been 370 so far this year, compared to 367 last year. With every shooting comes a family who is forced to deal with the consequences, many of which are still working to find closure everyday.
Jacksonville police investigating toddler’s death
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is questioning multiple people following the death of a 20-month-old girl. Homicide investigators were called shortly after midnight after one of the baby’s parents took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Both parents were being questioned...
Mother of man shot by JSO officers says she hopes agency follows through with transparency policy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yvonno Kemp, the mother of Reginald Boston who was shot and killed by Jacksonville police, said Wednesday she hopes JSO’s new transparency order gives families the answers she feels she still hasn’t received to this day. Boston was shot and killed by JSO in...
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
First responders holding active shooter training in E-Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and other first responders are conducting joint active shooter training at Atlantic Coast High School and Celebration Church in E-Town. According to the letter to parents from the Duval County School District, there is no access to...
Major GOP donor who had badge access to JSO received police escort to Florida-Georgia game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on Kent Stermon. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a list of people and groups who received a police escort to the 2021 Florida-Georgia game. Kent Stermon, a major Jacksonville GOP donor, was among those who were assigned an escort.
Sheriff Waters implements transparency general order at JSO; 2 bodycam videos released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff T.K. Waters on Tuesday announced that for the first time in the history of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there is now a general order that requires transparency of the agency’s members. General Order 505 will govern the release of information in criminal investigations...
