Duval County, FL

Action News Jax

Semitruck rollover in Baker County sends two men to hospital; FHP says both in serious condition

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after they were involved in a rollover accident in Baker County on Thursday. The driver and a passenger were traveling in the right lane on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in a semi-trailer truck. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the driver, who is from Forest Park, Georgia, failed to maintain control of the semi.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Bear shot and killed after attacking Jacksonville zookeeper

A zookeeper at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was injured Wednesday night when a bear attacked her after escaping his enclosure, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Zoo staff fatally shot the 5-year-old North American black bear, which was named Johnny. Paramedics treated the zookeeper for injuries that were...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two recovering after North Shore area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering after an early morning shooting in the North Shore area on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 200 West 60th Street around 1:17 a.m.. Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds at the scene. The first man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the second received treatment at the scene. Both of the victims were shot in the "lower extremities", according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mayport sailor accused of video voyeurism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Mayport sailor was arrested this week on one count of video voyeurism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elias, a flight crew member at Naval Station Mayport, was taken into custody Tuesday at the Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, his arrest report shows.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family of 13-year-old killed in Jacksonville drive-by hires law firm to try to get answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a teenage boy shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the way from a football tryout has hired a law firm to try to get answers. Sitting next to Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, attorney Marwan Porter, manager partner of the Porter Law Firm, said the office was “retained to investigate why this tragic incident happened, how it happened, and most importantly, how it could have been prevented.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville zookeeper viciously attacked by bear suffered lacerations on head, back, thighs: police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Editors’ note: Some of the details in this story might be difficult to hear. Discretion is advised. The 35-year-old zookeeper who was viciously attacked Wednesday by a 5-year-old North American black bear at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens suffered many lacerations on her head, back and thighs, according to a police report obtained Thursday by News4JAX.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Kingsland Police officer involved in crash at I-95 off-ramp

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer and the driver of another vehicle are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening conditions after a crash took place. The Kingsland Police Department said that on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 6:36 p.m. the patrol officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramps to Laurel Island Parkway.
KINGSLAND, GA
Action News Jax

Shootings in Jacksonville surpass last years total

JACKSONVILE, Fla — Shootings in Jacksonville have surpassed last years total. Action News Jax records show there’s been 370 so far this year, compared to 367 last year. With every shooting comes a family who is forced to deal with the consequences, many of which are still working to find closure everyday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville police investigating toddler’s death

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is questioning multiple people following the death of a 20-month-old girl. Homicide investigators were called shortly after midnight after one of the baby’s parents took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Both parents were being questioned...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

