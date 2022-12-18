ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WDSU

Southeast Louisiana parishes begin opening warming centers

NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana is preparing for dangerously cold temperatures over Christmas weekend. Parishes in the New Orleans Metro area are beginning to open a warming center. Below is a parish-by-parish list of shelters available for those who need it:. Orleans Parish:. The city of New Orleans is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief

The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

