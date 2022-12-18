Read full article on original website
iheart.com
The Best Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Louisiana is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. However, one stands out among the rest. Turkey and the Wolf, in New Orleans, is among the best restaurants featured on the...
WDSU
Belle Chasse artist, police officer paints portraits of fallen Bay St. Louis officers
NEW ORLEANS — On the day of a joint funeral for two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, one Belle Chasse artist is honoring their service and sacrifice. Rodney King used his time to give back through a labor of love, his art. "I know these portraits cannot bring back...
WDSU
Southeast Louisiana parishes begin opening warming centers
NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana is preparing for dangerously cold temperatures over Christmas weekend. Parishes in the New Orleans Metro area are beginning to open a warming center. Below is a parish-by-parish list of shelters available for those who need it:. Orleans Parish:. The city of New Orleans is...
WWL
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Transportation urges travel safety this holiday season
SLIDELL, La. — Families traveling for Christmas this week may cause some congestion on the roadways and engage in distracted driving, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The increased traffic and potential for distracted driving adds a possible threat on the roads for holiday travel. Dr. Shawn Wilson...
WDSU
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson retires, interim chief sworn-in
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will take his final walk Thursday as acting police chief for the NOPD. Ferguson announced his retirement from the NOPD a few weeks ago. His successor, Capt. Michelle Woodfork, will be sworn in during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Ferguson served with NOPD for...
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
WDSU
'We'll have to leave': Arabi residents say damage at homes is too bad to celebrate Christmas inside
ARABI, La. — Along Perrin Road in Arabi, just days ago, there were downed trees and powerlines. But on Tuesday, it was evident cleanup efforts had been happening within the parish. The cold is expected to worsen by the end of the week. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis...
theadvocate.com
Do you know what it means to pronounce New Orleans? What's the proper way?
Ercel Placide, a NOLA.com reader from New Iberia, said he’s aware that not everyone pronounces New Orleans precisely the same way. “I’ve heard a plethora of different pronunciations,” he said, listing New Orluhns, New Orleens, and Nawlins. The question is, he said, “What is correct?”. Arriving...
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Transportation making changes to deadly intersection after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A dangerous and deadly intersection in Lafourche parish will change after a WDSU investigation. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they are making safety changes after five people died at the intersection in one year. While parish leaders wait, they said they are...
WDSU
Tulane football team to ride in the 2023 Krewe of Freret Parade, Coach Fritz to be Grand Marshall of Endymion
The 2023 Cotton Bowl-bound Tulane football team will ride in the 2023 Krewe of Freret. It was announced on Tuesday that the team would ride in the parade and attend its annual post-parade event, Shorty Gras. The float will be designed by Kern Studios and will be themed specially for...
WDSU
Cargo terminals for Port of New Orleans will be closed Friday due to weather
Port of New Orleans has announced that cargo terminals will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, for the cold weather and the holidays. Cruise operations remain as scheduled. Harbor police will be on duty and will be available 24/7. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more...
WDSU
NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
WDSU
Northshore woman says rental car stolen one day after renting it
NEW ORLEANS — A Northshore woman says her rental car was stolen just 24 hours after she rented it. Tammy Pascal says she spent the night by a friend's house and parked her car on Rampart and Montegut, She said when she woke up in the morning the car was gone.
WWL-AMFM
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
WWL-AMFM
Four shootings in four hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say four people were shot from about 8:00pm Sunday to just after midnight. The first happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. near the I-10 in Gentilly.
WDSU
New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief
The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
