ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretty Prairie, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Belle Plaine man hospitalized after thrown from vehicle in icy crash

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Belle Plaine man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he was thrown from the vehicle he was driving in an icy crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 1.6 on I-135 - at the Arkansas River - with reports of an injury crash.
BELLE PLAINE, KS
KWCH.com

North-Central Kansas Troopers investigate three deadly crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Troop C of the Kansas Highway Patrol, which covers North-Central Kansas, investigated three deadly crashes Wednesday night, according to the troop’s social media. The post did not state circumstances or locations of all the crashes, but one occurred after 9 p.m. in Saline County. In...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Eastbound Kellogg reopens after crash in west Wichita

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.: The crash scene has been cleared away, and eastbound Kellogg has reopened. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Kellogg/U.S. Highway 54 at Maize Road is affecting eastbound traffic. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that there are no injuries from the crash, but first responders had to shut down the eastbound lanes as […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

73-year-old hospitalized after rear-ended by another driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 73-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was rear-ended by another driver in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the 3500 block of SW Ohio St. near SW 70th St. in North Augusta with reports of an injury crash.
AUGUSTA, KS
WIBW

Wichita woman hospitalized after car rolls off Kansas interstate

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Wichita was sent to the hospital after the car she was driving rolled off a Kansas interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 4 on northbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Body found in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Pockets of power outages on frigid Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to the Evergy Outage Map, as of Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m., a little under 200 customers in Reno County are without power, with the bulk of those (over 150) from the north edge of Haven up toward Highway 50. Temperatures Thursday morning are below...
RENO COUNTY, KS
WIBW

81-year-old woman seriously injured after 2-car collision Kansas highway

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - An 81-year-old woman was seriously injured after a 2-car collision on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of Indianola Rd. and westbound U.S. Highway 54 in Andover with reports of a collision.
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy