Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Belle Plaine man hospitalized after thrown from vehicle in icy crash
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Belle Plaine man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he was thrown from the vehicle he was driving in an icy crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 1.6 on I-135 - at the Arkansas River - with reports of an injury crash.
KWCH.com
North-Central Kansas Troopers investigate three deadly crashes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Troop C of the Kansas Highway Patrol, which covers North-Central Kansas, investigated three deadly crashes Wednesday night, according to the troop’s social media. The post did not state circumstances or locations of all the crashes, but one occurred after 9 p.m. in Saline County. In...
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
Eastbound Kellogg reopens after crash in west Wichita
UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.: The crash scene has been cleared away, and eastbound Kellogg has reopened. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Kellogg/U.S. Highway 54 at Maize Road is affecting eastbound traffic. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that there are no injuries from the crash, but first responders had to shut down the eastbound lanes as […]
One seriously injured in crash north of Augusta
An Augusta man was hospitalized on Tuesday after a crash north of Augusta in Butler County.
WIBW
73-year-old hospitalized after rear-ended by another driver
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 73-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was rear-ended by another driver in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the 3500 block of SW Ohio St. near SW 70th St. in North Augusta with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Wichita woman hospitalized after car rolls off Kansas interstate
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Wichita was sent to the hospital after the car she was driving rolled off a Kansas interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 4 on northbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
Hundreds of calls: Here’s a breakdown of Sedgwick County accidents amid snowstorm
There were roughly six times more calls than a similar time period earlier in the week.
Dangerous cold hits Kansas, causes travel problems
The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling.
Snowfall amounts – More than 3 inches in Wichita
Areas of Kansas are getting some much needed snowfall.
Avoid elevated roads in Wichita, lots of crashes, accident reporting plan in effect
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita-area roads are getting dangerous. There have been a number of crashes and slide-offs since about noon Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking drivers to avoid Kellogg, I-135, I-235, and K-96. “Alright, Wichita, the weather system is here!” WPD said on social media. “Due to the raised roads and […]
KWCH.com
Body found in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
Hutch Post
Pockets of power outages on frigid Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to the Evergy Outage Map, as of Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m., a little under 200 customers in Reno County are without power, with the bulk of those (over 150) from the north edge of Haven up toward Highway 50. Temperatures Thursday morning are below...
WIBW
81-year-old woman seriously injured after 2-car collision Kansas highway
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - An 81-year-old woman was seriously injured after a 2-car collision on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of Indianola Rd. and westbound U.S. Highway 54 in Andover with reports of a collision.
WFD crews battle fire at vacant church in south Wichita
Crews from the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) battled a fire at a vacant church in south Wichita on Wednesday night.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
Comments / 1