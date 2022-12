MARBLE CITY – Two Cherokee community organizations, one in Oklahoma and one in California, recently worked together to place new headstones on two Cherokee graves. The Marble City Activity Organization and the Cherokee of Northern Central Valley in Sacramento, California, sister communities, had a fellowship meeting in October 2019 when two representatives from Marble City traveled to Sacramento to share stories, the Cherokee culture and a meal.

MARBLE CITY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO