Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
Person struck and killed on I-270 Wednesday evening
A person was struck and killed on I-270 and New Halls Ferry Road around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
krcgtv.com
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
mymoinfo.com
Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled
(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Receives Serious Injuries After Car Crash in Washington County
(Stoney Point) A man from Park Hills was seriously injured Tuesday in a one car crash in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Stoney Point Road near Huff Cemetery Road when 24-year-old Kristian Dunn fell asleep while driving a Dodge Caliber. The car...
3-vehicle crash at I-270, New Halls Ferry Road leaves 2 kids seriously injured
FERGUSON, Mo. — Two young children were seriously injured early Tuesday morning in a crash at New Halls Ferry Road, just south of Interstate 270. The Ferguson Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at New Halls Ferry Road.
Woman killed in fatal crash Monday morning
A woman died Monday morning in a crash in Florissant.
Drivers collide in three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning
Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson.
mymoinfo.com
Fenton woman injured in an accident on Hwy 30
A Fenton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at La Kenney Lane on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aureliano Cruz Garcia of High Ridge was driving a 2009 Chevy Express and the vehicle suffered a defect and came to a stop in the right lane. The vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Catherine Anderson of Fenton. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 6:30 on Monday night.
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into senior living apartment building
One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior apartment building, hitting residents sitting in the lobby. 1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into …. One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriffs Office ready for winter storm
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will still have its deputies out and about Thursday despite the winter storm. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they will make use of their four-wheel drive vehicles and will take a close look at their calls for service to plan accordingly for the responses.
Maryland Heights woman dies Sunday after being struck by teen driver
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A woman died Sunday night after being struck by an SUV on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, Missouri. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old boy from Hazelwood was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander in the left eastbound lane of St. Charles Rock Road near DePaul Lane.
Washington Missourian
Catawissa driver involved in fatal crash
A Florissant man was killed in a Friday morning crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Lawrence T. Riegel, 57, of Catawissa, was driving a 2012 Peterbilt 365 westbound on St. Charles Rock Road. At the same time, Cartez M. McMorise, 25, of Florissant, was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 truck eastbound on the same road.
KMOV
Woman killed in Florissant crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
I-Team: St. Charles traffic stop leads to counterfeit temp tag operation
ST. LOUIS — St. Charles police have discovered many of the temporary license plate tags and license plates across the St. Louis area are fake. And, so are the insurance documents drivers have been showing police during traffic stops. Now, the U.S. Secret Service, Missouri Department of Revenue, St....
O’Fallon, Missouri man sentenced for selling fatal fentanyl dose
An O'Fallon, Missouri man was sentenced on Wednesday for selling the fentanyl that killed a St. Peters woman in 2020.
