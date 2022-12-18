ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

FOX 2

Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday

CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Fatal Accident In Washington County

(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcgtv.com

Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled

(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
FESTUS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Fenton woman injured in an accident on Hwy 30

A Fenton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at La Kenney Lane on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aureliano Cruz Garcia of High Ridge was driving a 2009 Chevy Express and the vehicle suffered a defect and came to a stop in the right lane. The vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Catherine Anderson of Fenton. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 6:30 on Monday night.
FENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Sheriffs Office ready for winter storm

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will still have its deputies out and about Thursday despite the winter storm. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they will make use of their four-wheel drive vehicles and will take a close look at their calls for service to plan accordingly for the responses.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Catawissa driver involved in fatal crash

A Florissant man was killed in a Friday morning crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Lawrence T. Riegel, 57, of Catawissa, was driving a 2012 Peterbilt 365 westbound on St. Charles Rock Road. At the same time, Cartez M. McMorise, 25, of Florissant, was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 truck eastbound on the same road.
CATAWISSA, MO
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO

