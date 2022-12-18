Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
10 Big Companies Yet To Announce Earnings This Year
Earnings announcements can result in significant movement in stocks. Robust earnings could push stocks to new levels, while less-than-impressive numbers can send shares tumbling. Thus, investors need to be very careful when trading stocks near the earnings date. Good positions can help them make quick and big gains, but a...
The Theory Behind Buy-And-Hold Makes Intuitive Sense
Buy-and-Hold makes sense. I don’t like it. I believe that the relentless promotion of the Buy-and-Hold strategy, especially the claim that Buy-and-Hold is research-based, has been a tragic mistake. I believe that Robert Shiller’s Nobel-prize-winning research finding, that valuations affect long-term returns and that therefore all investors who hope...
These Are The 10 Biggest Centralized Exchange (CEX) Cryptocurrencies
Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges or CEXs are online platforms with the primary function of allowing traders to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Anyone with an internet connection can use a CEX to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Coins or tokens that are native to these platforms or facilitate their functioning are CEX tokens....
Five Funds To Watch For 2023
Pyrford Global Total Return – aiming to deliver inflation-beating returns over the long term. Schroder Managed Balanced – diversification is core. M&G Global Macro Bond – experience in the bond market. Jupiter Income – where next for dividends?. Legal & General International Index – global reach...
What Is A Good Monthly Retirement Income For Women Entrepreneurs?
If you’ve been successful in your entrepreneurial ventures, you probably have some means of income for your retirement, but usually, entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs, need to supplement their monthly retirement income to maintain their lifestyle. Financial risks are higher for women in retirement due to a few factors. They...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Metaverse ETFs Exceeding Sub-Theme Classification – Commentary
The Financial Times reported today that according to Morningstar data, 35 sub-theme Metaverse ETFs have been launched since June 2021, exceeding the number of any other sub-theme ETF classification and proving that the Metaverse is becoming one of the hottest concepts in the history of Exchange Traded Funds. ETC Group...
Layoffs At Autonomous Driving Systems Provider Tusimple Compound Troubles
TSP stock popped higher on Monday but long-term woes drag on sentiment. Amid another weak day in the U.S. equities sector on Monday, autonomous truck-driving systems provider TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) moved against the grain, closing up 3.25% against the prior session. Over the past weekend, The Wall Street Journal broke the news that the embattled enterprise plans to lay off at least half its workforce later this week.
Mullen Automotive Gets A Jolt As The I-GO™ Arrives In Europe
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is up nearly 4% on news that it has delivered its first I-GO™ vehicles in Europe. The news is the latest headline in the ongoing tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears. Investors wait to hear how investors vote on a proposed reverse stock split.
Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear Of The FedEx Bounce
FDX stock soared over 6% after the company beat on the bottom line, but most of the profits were due to cost-cutting measures. The stock chart has been telling a bearish story for the last 18 months. With demand weakening, the path for growth is narrow. Shares of Fedex Corporation...
The Most Googled Stocks In Every European Country
Tesla is the most popular stock searched for in Europe and is the top-searched in 28 countries. AMC comes in second and is the most popular stock searched for in five countries. Nio was the most popular stock in four countries and came the third most popular overall. New research...
Are Caterpillar And Deere Setting Up To Rally In 2023?
Caterpillar advanced 41.28% in the past three months and 19.16% year-to-date. That’s ahead of the S&P 500’s gain of 2.47% in the past three months and its decline of 18.68% year-to-date. Meanwhile, Deere is up 26.57% in the past three months and 29.76% year-to-date. You may think of...
Lucid Motors Faces A Reality That May Cloud A Bullish Perception
Lucid (LCID) stock continues to fall after completing a $1.5 billion equity offering in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet. The offering highlights the challenges that the company faces on both the supply and demand fronts. The company is clearly concerned about customer cancellations and some auto executives are...
5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Investors frequently look at the relative strength indicator (RSI) to identify oversold stocks. Generac has fallen based on concerns over future growth, but the sell-off appears to be overdone. Costco is down as investors fear consumer demand is weakening, but the company’s retention numbers may signal consistent earnings. Tesla...
Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
The stock is down 57.35% so far this year, with many analysts attributing at least part of the decline to Musk being distracted with his purchase of Twitter. Regulatory filings show that on December 14, after the closing bell, Elon Musk sold almost 22 million Tesla shares between December 12 and 14, for a value of $3.58 billion.
Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
Viking Therapeutics stock jumped after Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted trial results for their new NASHf treatment. A similar parallel move occurred in 2018. Viking could potentially be a buyer for Madrigal’s new drug. VKTX has long been a promising stock, and they still persist. EPS, technically, is negative, but value...
US Markets Bounce Back Buoyed By Strong Earnings From Nike And FedEx
Asian markets follow suit with Hang Seng up over 2%. UK GDP contracts more than expected in third quarter. US Stocks posted their biggest rise in 3 weeks on the back of earnings announcements, ahead of expectations from Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), and a jump in the US Consumer Confidence Index to 108.3. That’s up sharply from 101.4 in November, following back-to-back monthly declines.
Should Investors Count On A Santa Claus Rally?
Industry research has empirically proven different types of calendar anomalies. Most scholars have a difficult time rationalizing these phenomena, and many even dismiss them. In this series, we look to elaborate on these anomalies in the equity market and extend them into the options market. We discussed the Day-of-the-Week effect...
General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
General Mills is down following strong Q2 results and guidance. The market is offering a textbook entry point but it is not one without risks. The guidance for the back half of F23 is better than expected and should support share prices. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has been advancing on solid...
The Challenge Of Not Working With An Exit Planning Advisor
When planning to exit your business, having the proper team in place is paramount to your success. CEPA and Founding Partner of REAG, Scott Mashuda shares what he and his buy-side client experienced when trying to close on a deal with an owner who was ill-prepared to exit their business.
