TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Within high school basketball, there may be no hotter team in our area than the boys from Maclay. The Marauders enter this Christmas week perfect at 8-0. It is a team that boasts 10 seniors, who hold wins over the likes of Florida High, Rickards and Lincoln.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO