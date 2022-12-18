Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FAMU legend Quinn Gray, Sr. named head football coach at Albany State University
ALBANY, Ga. (WTXL) — A former Florida A&M University football player was named the head coach of an NCAA Division II college football program. Quinn Gray, Sr. was named the head football coach at Albany State University on Monday. As a coach, Albany State notes Gray comes to the...
Maclay boys' hoops enters new week 8-0
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Within high school basketball, there may be no hotter team in our area than the boys from Maclay. The Marauders enter this Christmas week perfect at 8-0. It is a team that boasts 10 seniors, who hold wins over the likes of Florida High, Rickards and Lincoln.
TCC men's hoops beats Daytona State in top 15 showdown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Monday night, the Eagle men from Tallahassee Community College took down Daytona State 86-69 in a top 15 showdown inside the Bill Hebrock Eagledome. Addison Patterson led the way for TCC as he finished with 21 points. The win improves the Eagles to 15-1...
Rainy end to the week, frigid holiday weekend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Frigid cold arrives Friday through the holiday weekend, and it is important to talk about this now to prepare ahead of time. Arctic air arrives and temperatures plummet Friday night through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This means hard freezes are likely as temperatures drop...
