ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtxl.com

Maclay boys' hoops enters new week 8-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Within high school basketball, there may be no hotter team in our area than the boys from Maclay. The Marauders enter this Christmas week perfect at 8-0. It is a team that boasts 10 seniors, who hold wins over the likes of Florida High, Rickards and Lincoln.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

TCC men's hoops beats Daytona State in top 15 showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Monday night, the Eagle men from Tallahassee Community College took down Daytona State 86-69 in a top 15 showdown inside the Bill Hebrock Eagledome. Addison Patterson led the way for TCC as he finished with 21 points. The win improves the Eagles to 15-1...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Rainy end to the week, frigid holiday weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Frigid cold arrives Friday through the holiday weekend, and it is important to talk about this now to prepare ahead of time. Arctic air arrives and temperatures plummet Friday night through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This means hard freezes are likely as temperatures drop...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy