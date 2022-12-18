Injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Javonte Green vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Chicago Bulls could be without two key role players against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Bulls (11-17) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15) tonight to avoid their fourth straight loss.

Lonzo Ball is still out for the Bulls with a left knee injury. Ayo Dosunmu (abdomen) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable against the Timberwolves.

Chicago Bulls starting lineup:

C: Nikola Vucevic

PF: Patrick Williams

SF: DeMar DeRozan

SG: Zach LaVine

PG: Alex Caruso

Dosunmu could miss this game

Dosunmu (abdomen) is considered probable for this game. He was limited to 15 minutes on Friday’s 114-91 home loss against the Knicks.

The second-year point guard scored five points with three assists on 2-of-6 shooting and 1-of-3 from three-point range and came out of the game unscathed. Barring a setback, Dosunmu would come off the bench against the Timberwolves and have a minutes restriction.

Dosunmu started 21 games this season, but he’s been a reserve player lately. Regardless of his role, Dosunmu’s defense and energy help the Bulls replace Lonzo Ball. Dosunmu is averaging 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range in 27 minutes over 26 games this season.

If Dosunmu is out, Coby White will see increased playing time. White had seven points and five rebounds on 3-of-7 shooting and 1-of-4 from three-point range in 22 minutes on Friday.

Will Green play against the Timberwolves?

Green is probable against the Timberwolves due to right knee soreness. The injury forced him to miss three consecutive games earlier this month, but he played in the Bulls’ last three games.

The backup forward had seven points, three rebounds, and one assist in 18 minutes against the Knicks on Friday, and he’s averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 16.2 minutes over 25 games this season.