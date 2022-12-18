When Is The Next World Cup?

Fans already are looking ahead to the next men’s tournament.

As the 2022 men’s World Cup winds down, the eyes of the soccer world already are looking toward the next tournament, which should be exciting for Americans. As always, the World Cup will next be played four years after the last, and North America as a continent is set to be the next host .

The world’s largest sporting spectacle returns in the summer of 2026, when the United States, Canada and Mexico will share responsibilities as host countries. The expectation is for the tournament to begin on June 8, with the final currently scheduled for July 3, 2026.

In total, 16 North American cities will host games, including 11 U.S. locales. Those markets are: New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Kansas City, Miami, Seattle, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Mexico will play host to games in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara, and Canada will present games in Toronto and Vancouver.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament that features a 48-team field, up from 32. That has allowed FIFA to double the number of host cities during group stages.

In total, the United States will host 60 matches, while Mexico and Canada each will get 10 matches over the course of the tournament.