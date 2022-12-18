ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

When Is The Next World Cup?

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KuBH_0jmqk02f00

Fans already are looking ahead to the next men’s tournament.

As the 2022 men’s World Cup winds down, the eyes of the soccer world already are looking toward the next tournament, which should be exciting for Americans. As always, the World Cup will next be played four years after the last, and North America as a continent is set to be the next host .

The world’s largest sporting spectacle returns in the summer of 2026, when the United States, Canada and Mexico will share responsibilities as host countries. The expectation is for the tournament to begin on June 8, with the final currently scheduled for July 3, 2026.

In total, 16 North American cities will host games, including 11 U.S. locales. Those markets are: New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Kansas City, Miami, Seattle, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Mexico will play host to games in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara, and Canada will present games in Toronto and Vancouver.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament that features a 48-team field, up from 32. That has allowed FIFA to double the number of host cities during group stages.

In total, the United States will host 60 matches, while Mexico and Canada each will get 10 matches over the course of the tournament.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade

Emiliano Martinez’s troll game remains undefeated. Martinez went viral for his antics during Tuesday’s parade in Bueno Aires celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory. Photos from the crowd showed Martinez, the goalkeeper for Argentina, on the parade bus holding a baby doll with the face of France star Kylian Mbappe pasted on it. Take a look.... The post Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Independent

American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina

An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old. The cruise ship was heading for...
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Larry Brown Sports

Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina

The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Olympian Losing Her Gold Medal

It only took a full decade, but the International Olympic Committee has dropped the hammer on a former gold medal winner and have stripped her of her medal. According to the Associated Press, track & field star Natalya Antyukh, who won gold and silver medals for Russia at the 2012 Olympics in London, has been stripped of both medals for doping.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

118K+
Followers
45K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy