ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson's Daughter True Lost Her First Tooth

Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... The Tooth Fairy is making her first visit to True Thompson. Khloé Kardashian revealed in a sweet social media post that her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, just lost her first tooth. In a video posted to The Kardashians star's Instagram Stories, True is smiling for the camera, revealing a gap where her front tooth used to be. Over the video, Khloé, 38, wrote, "She lost her first tooth."
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
E! News

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye

Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
E! News

RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson

Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
E! News

Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
E! News

See Pregnant Rumer Willis in Sweet Family Photo With Mom Demi Moore

Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News. This milestone is no small affair. Demi Moore gave a look inside daughter Rumer Willis' journey to motherhood by sharing a photo of the pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, surrounded by loved ones at a doctor's appointment.
E! News

How Teen Mom's Leah Messer Is Moving On After "Difficult" Split From Jaylan Mobley

Watch: "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships. Leah Messer is on the road to healing following her breakup from fiancé Jaylan Mobley. The Teen Mom 2 star is speaking out about the split for the first time since the two announced in a joint statement on Instagram in October that they had called it quits after more than a year together.
E! News

Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Having a "Hard Time Breathing"

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling is putting her health first this holiday season. With just a few days to go until Christmas, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, revealed that she's been hospitalized after having a "hard time breathing." According to Us...
E! News

E! News

228K+
Followers
58K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy