Dexter Lawrence is headed to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, but he doesn’t mind that an actual football game will not be played this year in Las Vegas. The NFL has scrapped the farcical game and replaced it with a flag-football game and a series of skills and non-football competitions — such as dodgeball, in which the Giants’ mammoth defensive tackle is looking forward to participating. “I’m a big target, but I think I throw a pretty good fastball that can’t be dodged,” Lawrence joked after Thursday’s practice in preparation for Saturday’s road game against the Vikings. Opposing...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO