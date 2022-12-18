ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Indiana Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Indiana stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Indiana and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
INDIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Freight Train Carrying Iron Ore Derails in California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A freight train carrying iron ore derailed Tuesday morning in Southern California, officials said. About 23 cars of the Union Pacific train derailed around 8 a.m. in the city of Victorville, more than 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the railroad.
VICTORVILLE, CA
US News and World Report

New Hampshire Panel Studying Voter Confidence Issues Report

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bipartisan committee assessing voter confidence in New Hampshire made more than a dozen recommendations Thursday to improve what it deemed a strong election system worthy of public support. In its final report, the committee concluded that New Hampshire elections are well-run, the results are...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
US News and World Report

Freezing Rain and Snow Snarl Travel in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
WASHINGTON STATE

