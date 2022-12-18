Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
1Berkshire Accepting Applications for 2023-2024 Youth Leadership Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 1Berkshire's Youth Leadership Program (YLP) announced the launch of the application process for the YLP class of 2023-2024. The 1Berkshire Youth Leadership Program, open to all current sophomores in the Berkshires, selects a cohort of up to 30 motivated students from all backgrounds for this ten-month experience that will help them to explore the regional economy and develop their leadership skills. Once selected, students will begin the program with a 2.5-day, 2-night retreat in June 2023.
iBerkshires.com
18 Degrees Announces Next President and CEO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The 18 Degrees Board of Directors has announced that Stephanie Steed will assume the position of president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Steed, a longtime employee of the agency and current vice president of programs, assumes the position following the departure of Sarah Cook, who is leaving Western Massachusetts to spend more time with family.
iBerkshires.com
Herberg Students Display Skills Learned Through 21st Century Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Herberg Middle School students on Wednesday performed and demonstrated the skills they learned for parents and families. Eighth-grader Elijah "Quinn" Bridges said the students had put sweat and tears into making their performances as good as possible for this culmination of the fall quarter of the 21st Century program.
iBerkshires.com
Former Pittsfield Councilor John Krol to Run for Mayor
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — John Krol is returning to local politics after a two-year absence in a big way — with a bid for mayor. Both Krol and Council President Peter Marchetti informally announced last week their intent to run for the corner office in the coming year. Incumbent Linda Tyer has said she will reveal her decision on whether to stand for re-election after the holidays.
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Replace Williamstown Town Meeting With Ballots
If you have a car that will cost $15,000 to repair and then it will only be trustworthy for short trips. Do you fix it? Very few would do that. Instead you replace it. If you have a quaint, but broken form of town governance, why spend taxpayers' money to keep a quaint, but outdated broken failed system?
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Airport Commission Sets 3-Week Manager Search
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — There was confusion at the most recent Airport Commission meeting about whether the current airport manager will be interim or permanent. The commission reviewed the job description for the role at its meeting on Tuesday, ultimately voting 3-0 to do a three-week search to fill the position. The current manager, Bruce Goff, was appointed at the commission's previous meeting.
iBerkshires.com
McCann School Committee Give Go-Ahead on New HVAC Program
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After getting a grant from the state worth more than $3.1 million, McCann Technical School has already begun setting up its new heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration program. "There's a whole lot of fun parts of this, daunting yet it may be. But it's...
iBerkshires.com
The Lantern Owners Seeking New Tenants
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Lantern Bar and Grill owners are looking into the historic eatery's future after it closed in April. On Monday, Licensing Board approved an alcohol license transfer from previous owner North Street Eats LLC to 449 North RE LLC, a Mill Town Capital company that owns the real estate that includes The Lantern.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Committee Begins Review of City Code
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinance Review Committee last week began its refining of the city’s 26-chapter City Code. The panel mapped out a slate of changes to Chapters 1 and 2, which deal with general provisions and administration. The changes addressed gender-neutral language, outdated items that no longer...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Building Codes Put Homeowners in the Middle
I have to admit — I have no interest in showers. We bought one at Home Depot in Pittsfield and I never gave it a second thought until I received a violation letter from Ryan Contenta, Williamstown's building inspector. He noted that the glass had not been etched, which is against state code, he said.
iBerkshires.com
Jewish Federation of the Berkshires Launches: Shine A Light On Antisemitism
PITTSFIELD, Mass. The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires has joined Shine A Light, a comprehensive national initiative to illuminate the dangers of antisemitism through education, engagement, and advocacy. According to a press release, Shine A Light uses the story of Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, to champion the message that...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Picks Interim Chief Ziemba for Permanent Post
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Nearly two years after the last chief resigned, the Williamstown Police Department has a new permanent chief. On Tuesday afternoon, Town Manager Robert Menicocci announced that Michael Ziemba will be the next chief of police in the town after serving for nearly two years as an acting and later interim chief.
iBerkshires.com
Beacon Cinema Hosting Water Awards, 'Avatar 2' Screening
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Beacon Cinema is hosting a water celebration in conjunction with the release of "Avatar 2 — The Way of Water" in January. The Berkshire Water Celebration Awards will take place on Monday, Jan. 26, beginning at 6 p.m. and followed by a showing of James Cameron's 3-D "Avatar" sequel.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Taconic, Lee Stay Perfect
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Mitch McCann rolled a 264 game on Wednesday to lead the Taconic bowling team to a 3-0 win over Monument Mountain. McCann had the day's best game and day's best series (448) at Cove Lanes as the Thunder improved to 9-0 this season. His teammate, Andrew...
iBerkshires.com
Florida Snowmobile Club Gifts Sleds to Gabriel Abbott Schoolchildren
FLORIDA, Mass. — This past weekend's snowstorm was the perfect accompaniment to the Florida Mountain Snowmobile club's gift to local schoolchildren: sleds. The snowmobile club handed out a sled or saucer to every child at Gabriel Abbott Memorial School on Thursday from preschool to Grade 8. "I used to...
iBerkshires.com
iBerkshires Offers Chance to Win $100 Gas Card
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The holiday season is here and everyone knows what that means: It's time to scramble looking for the perfect gift for our loved ones. Ching, ching, ching our card goes along to the tune of the holiday jingles playing on the radio as our bank accounts wave the white flag accepting defeat.
iBerkshires.com
Snow, Freezing Rain, Plummeting Temps for Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has issued a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday, particularly for Pittsfield and North County, Southern Vermont and eastern New York. Snow will start falling this afternoon and early evening before turning to rain overnight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible.
iBerkshires.com
Mungin Leads Generals to Road Win
WESTFIELD, Mass. -- Carter Mungin scored 16 points Monday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 77-64 win over Westfield. The Generals jumped out to a big lead on the road and got their reserves some quality minutes in the second half. Makai Shepardson scored 14, Keanu Arce-Jackson...
iBerkshires.com
Robert Cray Band, Joan Osborne to Play at Mahaiwe
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center announces the addition of two live concerts to its winter-spring schedule. Blues guitarist Robert Cray will perform with his band on Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m., and singer-songwriter Joan Osborne will headline an evening also featuring the classic rock-aligned duo Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m.
iBerkshires.com
Big Third Quarter Lifts Amherst Girls Past Hoosac Valley
AMHERST, Mass. – Tessa Kawall scored 13 points Tuesday to lead the Amherst girls basketball team to a 60-36 win over Hoosac Valley on Tuesday. The Hurricanes from Amherst-Pelham put the game away with a 22-5 third quarter to open up a 53-25 lead. Taylor Garabedian scored nine points,...
Comments / 0