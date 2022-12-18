ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report

As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
hotnewhiphop.com

Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion

Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
rolling out

Young Thug’s attorney says people are taking deals to snitch on rapper

Young Thug’s attorney accused a number of his jailed associates are allegedly taking deals in order to provide testimony to prosecutors and get out of jail. As rolling out and other outlets reported previously, Gunna and YSL founder Walter Murphy were let out of the Fulton County Jail this past week after striking deals with Fulton County (Atlanta) prosecutors. Thugger has been charged with a litany of felony offenses related to alleged violence, drug dealing and other transgressions. The upcoming RICO—Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act—trial will begin on Jan. 6.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
rolling out

Romeo Miller claims his father Master P left him broke amid feud

The interfamilial warfare being waged on social media between rapper Romeo and his father Master P took fans by surprise because there was no indication that their relationship had deteriorated to such a degree. Romeo, 33, followed the entertainment path that his father blazed in the 1990s, torched the No...
hotnewhiphop.com

Sonya Eddy, “General Hospital” Star, Dead At 55

Sonya Eddy has passed away at the age of 55. Sonya Eddy, who starred in the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 55. The show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, confirmed her passing in a statement on Tuesday. “I am heartbroken about the loss...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Names Hip-Hop Experts On Witness List In YSL RICO Case

Young Thug’s team submitted a witness list including hip-hop experts and academics. As Young Thug’s court date nears, the Atlanta rapper revealed his witness list in his RICO case. Per AllHipHop, Thug’s legal team submitted their list of witnesses on Sunday. The list included hip-hop academics and experts to take the stand to help his case.
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Reveals Tory Lanez’s Lyrics & Music Videos Could Be “Fair Game” If Rapper Testifies

Testimonies continue to pour in during Tory Lanez’s trial, but it isn’t clear if the Toronto rapper will take the stand. With week two of Tory Lanez’s trial currently underway, it still isn’t clear whether the Canadian rapper will actually testify in front of the jury. However, a judge recently revealed that his lyrics and music video content could be “fair game” if he does.
Bossip

Day 7: Confusing Eyewitness Testimony Paints Both Tory Lanez & Kelsey Harris As Shooters — ‘Lanez Was Firing Everywhere’

As the Tory Lanez trial continued Tuesday, the plot twists kept coming as eyewitness testimony painted both Lanez and Kelsey Harris as shooters. The seventh day of the trial was just as interesting and confusing as every day that proceeded it. Sean Kelly, an eyewitness to the July 2020 shooting of Megan The Stallion, took the stand to deliver his testimony. According to Billboard, the testimony was another confusing version of the night that contradicted itself and previous other testimonies.
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion Against “Vultures”

Her polarizing takes usually divide, and she is calling out the Black community for not canceling Tory. An ally that we’re sure Megan Thee Stallion didn’t expect to have is Candace Owens. The case against Tory Lanez is inching to its conclusion as he defends himself against allegations of assault. Megan testified that Lanez shot her in 2020, but he says otherwise. His defense argued that it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, who pulled the trigger.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Gotit Reacts After 6ix9ine Mentions Lil Keed To Diss Gunna

Lil GotIt and Dolly White tell 6ix9ine to keep Lil Keed’s name out of his mouth. The word “snitch” clearly triggers Tekashi 6ix9ine. Hip-hop’s shunned him (with the exception of Akademiks and Wack 100), but he’s apparently the resident expert when it comes to cooperating with authorities. Needless to say, 6ix9ine couldn’t help but react to the viral video of Gunna admitting YSL is a gang.
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset Opens Up About “Fake Smiling” After Takeoff’s Death

The “Clout” rapper previously opened up about being “in a dark place” following the news of Takeoff’s passing. It’s been nearly two months since the world lost Takeoff in a fatal shooting, and his death is understandably still affecting his cousin and fellow Migos member Offset.
hotnewhiphop.com

Bre Tiesi Shouts Out Nick Cannon As “Present, Happy, Consistent” Father Following Holiday Photos

Bre Tiesi gave birth to Legendary, Nick Cannon’s eight child, this past July. Nick Cannon recently appeared in holiday-themed family photos with Bre Tiesi and their newborn son Legendary, bringing in the baby’s first Christmas. Shortly after posting the pictures on Instagram, the model followed up by giving a shout-out to the television host, referring to him as a “present, happy, consistent” father.
hotnewhiphop.com

Khloe Kardashian Inspires Massive Air Jordan 1 Price Increase

Khloe Kardashian’s sneaker choices have caught the eye of many women. Khloe Kardashian has worn some very nice sneakers over the years. Of course, the Kardashians have been blessed with some truly amazing shoes over the years. This is because of Kim’s marriage to Kanye where she got access to unlimited Yeezys.

