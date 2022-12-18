Read full article on original website
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
Megan Thee Stallion Seemed ‘Like A Deer in Headlights’ When Tory Lanez Opened Fire, Her Friend Told Prosecutors in Taped Interview
In a recorded interview played for jurors, a former friend of Megan Thee Stallion clearly identified rapper Tory Lanez as the gunman who fired five rounds at the hip-hop superstar in July 2020. That friend Kelsey Nicole Harris told prosecutors in an interview recorded months earlier that she turned at...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trey Songz Turns Himself In After Previously Denying Bowling Alley Brawl With Woman & Man
The alleged incident took place back in October in New York City. Trey Songz seemingly thought he was in the clear following a New York City fight between him and two others earlier this fall. However, a new report from TMZ reveals that the R&B vocalist did end up turning himself in to authorities as a result of the allegations against him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report
As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
hotnewhiphop.com
Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
Young Thug’s attorney says people are taking deals to snitch on rapper
Young Thug’s attorney accused a number of his jailed associates are allegedly taking deals in order to provide testimony to prosecutors and get out of jail. As rolling out and other outlets reported previously, Gunna and YSL founder Walter Murphy were let out of the Fulton County Jail this past week after striking deals with Fulton County (Atlanta) prosecutors. Thugger has been charged with a litany of felony offenses related to alleged violence, drug dealing and other transgressions. The upcoming RICO—Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act—trial will begin on Jan. 6.
Romeo Miller claims his father Master P left him broke amid feud
The interfamilial warfare being waged on social media between rapper Romeo and his father Master P took fans by surprise because there was no indication that their relationship had deteriorated to such a degree. Romeo, 33, followed the entertainment path that his father blazed in the 1990s, torched the No...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard ‘Missing’ After Failing to Appear at Tory Lanez Court Case
The former bodyguard of Megan Thee Stallion, who was expected to testify for the prosecution in the case against Canadian recording artist, Tory Lanez, is nowhere to be found – but technically isn’t missing – after failing to show up for his testimony. According to TMZ, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Sonya Eddy, “General Hospital” Star, Dead At 55
Sonya Eddy has passed away at the age of 55. Sonya Eddy, who starred in the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 55. The show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, confirmed her passing in a statement on Tuesday. “I am heartbroken about the loss...
Young Thug's Lawyer Speaks Out After More YSL Members Take Plea Deals
His lawyer feels like the plea deals are targeting his client.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Names Hip-Hop Experts On Witness List In YSL RICO Case
Young Thug’s team submitted a witness list including hip-hop experts and academics. As Young Thug’s court date nears, the Atlanta rapper revealed his witness list in his RICO case. Per AllHipHop, Thug’s legal team submitted their list of witnesses on Sunday. The list included hip-hop academics and experts to take the stand to help his case.
hotnewhiphop.com
Judge Reveals Tory Lanez’s Lyrics & Music Videos Could Be “Fair Game” If Rapper Testifies
Testimonies continue to pour in during Tory Lanez’s trial, but it isn’t clear if the Toronto rapper will take the stand. With week two of Tory Lanez’s trial currently underway, it still isn’t clear whether the Canadian rapper will actually testify in front of the jury. However, a judge recently revealed that his lyrics and music video content could be “fair game” if he does.
Day 7: Confusing Eyewitness Testimony Paints Both Tory Lanez & Kelsey Harris As Shooters — ‘Lanez Was Firing Everywhere’
As the Tory Lanez trial continued Tuesday, the plot twists kept coming as eyewitness testimony painted both Lanez and Kelsey Harris as shooters. The seventh day of the trial was just as interesting and confusing as every day that proceeded it. Sean Kelly, an eyewitness to the July 2020 shooting of Megan The Stallion, took the stand to deliver his testimony. According to Billboard, the testimony was another confusing version of the night that contradicted itself and previous other testimonies.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion Against “Vultures”
Her polarizing takes usually divide, and she is calling out the Black community for not canceling Tory. An ally that we’re sure Megan Thee Stallion didn’t expect to have is Candace Owens. The case against Tory Lanez is inching to its conclusion as he defends himself against allegations of assault. Megan testified that Lanez shot her in 2020, but he says otherwise. His defense argued that it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, who pulled the trigger.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Gotit Reacts After 6ix9ine Mentions Lil Keed To Diss Gunna
Lil GotIt and Dolly White tell 6ix9ine to keep Lil Keed’s name out of his mouth. The word “snitch” clearly triggers Tekashi 6ix9ine. Hip-hop’s shunned him (with the exception of Akademiks and Wack 100), but he’s apparently the resident expert when it comes to cooperating with authorities. Needless to say, 6ix9ine couldn’t help but react to the viral video of Gunna admitting YSL is a gang.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Opens Up About “Fake Smiling” After Takeoff’s Death
The “Clout” rapper previously opened up about being “in a dark place” following the news of Takeoff’s passing. It’s been nearly two months since the world lost Takeoff in a fatal shooting, and his death is understandably still affecting his cousin and fellow Migos member Offset.
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine Explains How He Thinks Gunna’s Plea Deal Hurt Young Thug’s Defense
Tekashi recently appeared as a guest on a DJ Akademiks stream to further explain his thoughts on the Georgia native taking his plea deal last week. 6ix9ine and his manager, Wack 100, were some of the first people to publicly accuse Gunna of snitching by taking a plea deal. This...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bre Tiesi Shouts Out Nick Cannon As “Present, Happy, Consistent” Father Following Holiday Photos
Bre Tiesi gave birth to Legendary, Nick Cannon’s eight child, this past July. Nick Cannon recently appeared in holiday-themed family photos with Bre Tiesi and their newborn son Legendary, bringing in the baby’s first Christmas. Shortly after posting the pictures on Instagram, the model followed up by giving a shout-out to the television host, referring to him as a “present, happy, consistent” father.
hotnewhiphop.com
Khloe Kardashian Inspires Massive Air Jordan 1 Price Increase
Khloe Kardashian’s sneaker choices have caught the eye of many women. Khloe Kardashian has worn some very nice sneakers over the years. Of course, the Kardashians have been blessed with some truly amazing shoes over the years. This is because of Kim’s marriage to Kanye where she got access to unlimited Yeezys.
