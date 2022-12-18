ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

abc27.com

Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
PALMYRA, PA
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map

We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Philly cheesesteak restaurant franchise coming to York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak franchise restaurant will open up in York County by the start of the new year. The new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak is owned by three partners: Henal Desai, Nehal Patel, and Dip Shah. The three partners also own two other Pennsylvania-based Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak locations, one […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Nerf Blaster battle arena opening in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Nerf Blaster battle arena, named Battle 5 Extraction, is having its soft opening at the Colonial Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022. Battle 5 Extraction was founded by Sir Grey Fox and is operated in conjunction with his business partner and friend Todd Davis. Both men are Central Pennsylvanian natives, who graduated from Central Dauphin. According to Davis, he has a strong experience in retail, as well as being good with technology – whereas Fox is the visionary for the operation.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center

Pentatonix performs during their “A Christmas Spectacular” tour at the Giant Center in Hershey on December 20, 2022. Group member Kirstie Maldonado was unable to attend and sang remotely with the group. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive. 12 / 25. Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX43.com

Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26

CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26. Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.
CORNWALL, PA
abc27.com

Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa’s reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off. Redding and Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Wednesday to announce...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County food bank to open as pop-up homeless shelter

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub is opening its doors to those in need. With temperatures expected to dip in the next few days, they are converting this space into a temporary pop-up shelter. The American Red Cross will deliver around 40 cots on Thursday and help set up a warming center with blankets and bed kits.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

