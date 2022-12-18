DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Nerf Blaster battle arena, named Battle 5 Extraction, is having its soft opening at the Colonial Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022. Battle 5 Extraction was founded by Sir Grey Fox and is operated in conjunction with his business partner and friend Todd Davis. Both men are Central Pennsylvanian natives, who graduated from Central Dauphin. According to Davis, he has a strong experience in retail, as well as being good with technology – whereas Fox is the visionary for the operation.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO