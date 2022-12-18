Read full article on original website
Extravagant Christmas light show blinks brightly in central Pa. neighborhood
Aidan Carrigan wires his family’s Lower Paxton Township home with 50,000-plus blinking bulbs, dozens of Christmas figures and oodles of ornaments -- then sets it all to a playlist of favorite yuletide tunes. But all these high-wattage holiday decorations aren’t what sets his own heart aglow.
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This Holiday
Local or out-of-towner, Lancaster City and the surrounding areas are a haven for cool, characteristic bars. Here are four local favorites worth visiting - especially if you need a break from holiday foods and just want a beer:
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?
It's impossible to miss these days, the gorgeous building on 66 North Queen Street. Lit up in holiday blue and sparkly lights, Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge, a casual and friendly gathering spot for locals, looks absolutely stunning - almost like an urban winter wonderland.
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade pies almost always become center stage. So in that case, there’s no better time than any for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café and its shoo-fly pies to take center stage too. The bakery, café was the focus of a “Today” show segment on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster Online.
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
Victorian ‘mirror home’ with wrap-around porch, turrets, pocket doors for $419K: Cool Spaces
A Queen Anne Victorian duplex designed with “mirror home” style was the second home to be built on Paxtang Avenue in Paxtang. While the home appears to be one, it’s actually two residences. The half at 128 N. Paxtang Ave. is listed for sale.
We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map
We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra dazzles at the Giant Center
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returned to Hershey for their 2022 Winter Tour: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, Dec.21, 2022. TSO is one of the top touring artists over the past decade and has played for over 100 million people in more than 80 cities around the world.
Philly cheesesteak restaurant franchise coming to York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak franchise restaurant will open up in York County by the start of the new year. The new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak is owned by three partners: Henal Desai, Nehal Patel, and Dip Shah. The three partners also own two other Pennsylvania-based Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak locations, one […]
Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
New Years Eve with the William D. Lebo Memorial Fund
Officer William D. Lebo proudly served the Lebanon community. After his passing the William D. Lebo Memorial Fund was formed to help emerging leaders in Lebanon continue his service.
20 years later, triple murder casts a shadow over Christmas memories in Middletown
It had the look of a Christmas Day right out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Twenty years ago, Middletown, Pa., was wrapped in a fresh blanket of new-fallen snow. The world seemed silent and peaceful.
Nerf Blaster battle arena opening in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Nerf Blaster battle arena, named Battle 5 Extraction, is having its soft opening at the Colonial Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022. Battle 5 Extraction was founded by Sir Grey Fox and is operated in conjunction with his business partner and friend Todd Davis. Both men are Central Pennsylvanian natives, who graduated from Central Dauphin. According to Davis, he has a strong experience in retail, as well as being good with technology – whereas Fox is the visionary for the operation.
Christmas Day 2022 is a Sunday. Will I get mail on Monday? Will the liquor store be open?
Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday - a day when most government services are closed year-round. That means the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26. The best plan, however, if you want to conduct business the day after Christmas, is to call first. This listing assumes everything listed is closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Chester County May Be in for a White Christmas
A major storm that is moving towards the east could hit Chester County and the surrounding area just before Christmas and bring heavy rain, winds, and maybe even snow, write Justin Heinze and Josh Bakan for the Patch. The storm is likely to hit the county on Thursday or Friday.
Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center
Pentatonix performs during their “A Christmas Spectacular” tour at the Giant Center in Hershey on December 20, 2022. Group member Kirstie Maldonado was unable to attend and sang remotely with the group. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive. 12 / 25. Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center.
Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26
CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26. Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.
Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa’s reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off. Redding and Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Wednesday to announce...
Lancaster County food bank to open as pop-up homeless shelter
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub is opening its doors to those in need. With temperatures expected to dip in the next few days, they are converting this space into a temporary pop-up shelter. The American Red Cross will deliver around 40 cots on Thursday and help set up a warming center with blankets and bed kits.
