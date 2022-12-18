Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US
If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
Wave of canceled flights across US causing Christmas travel headaches at SMF, LAX, SFO
Holiday travel, which is in full swing ahead of the Christmas holiday, got no mercy from Mother Nature on Thursday, as winter storms level a one-two punch for air travel. Those headaches have trickled down to airports in Sacramento and other parts of California. According to FlightAware, an online flight...
Where was the earthquake in Northern California early Tuesday? Here’s its epicenter
A large 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Northern California early Tuesday morning, rattling off more than 40 aftershocks. The earthquake occurred near the coast of Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but a tsunami is not expected. Where was the epicenter of the earthquake?. The earthquake hit south of Eureka...
Are you happy in California? These 6 cities rank among the happiest in US, study says
A new study looked at the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022 and multiple cities in California made the top 10. SmartAsset released its findings, “Where Americans Are Happiest – 2022 Study,” on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The study looked at 164 of the largest cities in...
California gas prices are plummeting. What does it mean for Newsom’s penalty on Big Oil?
Gas prices in the Golden State are plummeting and inflation may be easing, but Democratic lawmakers and other political professionals believe it will have little effect on the state’s push to take oil companies to task for allegedly price-gouging drivers at the pump. The average price of gas in...
California’s population shrinks for third straight year as high costs stress households
Births outnumber deaths in California, and yet the U.S. Census Bureau says the population shrank again as more than 300,000 people moved out of the Golden State. The federal agency released these new numbers Thursday showing a third consecutive year of decline. In 2020, California’s population contracted for the first...
California COVID sick pay expires soon. Here’s what you should know before it does
Qualifying California employees have until Dec. 31 to claim up to 80 hours of paid sick leave if they missed worked for COVID-related reasons this year. Also known as “Supplemental Paid Leave,” the program was set to expire in September until Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an end-of-year extension.
