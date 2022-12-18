Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Timpson VFD Arrives on Scene with House's Roof on Fire
December 22, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department was paged out at 10:41pm on Wednesday, December 21 to a house with its roof on fire on U.S. 84 East outside of Timpson. Upon arrival, it was discovered to be a mobile home with the roof on fire. Firefighters made an interior and exterior attack knocking the flames back while dealing with a metal roof on top of the original.
inforney.com
City of Tyler monitoring arctic blast, residents urged to protect property, people and pets
An arctic blast of frigid temperatures and wind chills is projected for Tyler and the surrounding areas through Sunday. This prolonged period of below-freezing temperatures can pose a hazard to property, people and pets. City officials are monitoring the situation and strongly advise residents to watch the weather forecast, winterize...
inforney.com
Fire investigation concludes at Freedom Fellowship Church
Officials have concluded their investigation into a fire at a Tyler church earlier this week. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, fire investigators believe the fire Monday at Freedom Fellowship Church was unintentional. Investigators believe the fire began in the northeast corner of the building around several electrical appliances...
Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
KLTV
Mobile home considered a total loss after fire in White Oak
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home is being considered a total loss after it caught on fire in White Oak Tuesday. The fire happened in the 1300 block of N. Whatley Road. White Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cameron Kizzia said they received the call at 9:51 a.m.
Fire at Freedom Fellowship Church was caused due to electrical issues, officials say
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fire officials said an electrical power strip was the unintentional cause of a fire on Monday at the Freedom Fellowship Church. The blaze was started in the northeast side of the building where several electrical items were connected to a power strip, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the church at […]
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
easttexasradio.com
Man Killed In House Fire
A house fire in Panola County claimed the life of a man Friday. The fire happened just before 2:00 am along CR 175. After firefighters managed to get the flames under control, they found a man’s body and sent it for an autopsy.
KLTV
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
East Texas police investigating after family says two dogs were poisoned
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) — On the morning of Dec. 13, Brandie Howell’s son went to feed their three dogs in the morning, only to find two of his three dogs had suddenly died. “We loved them immensely, we had them since puppies. They were everything to us,” said Brandie Howell. Howell said she did […]
KSLA
Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches fire; employees risk lives to save animals
WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - The Waskom Fire Department(WFD), Elysian Fields Fire units, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office all combat flames at Tiller Veterinary Clinic. On Dec. 16, at 11:20 a.m., the WFD received a fire emergency report at the Tiller Veterinary Clinic, located at 810 Spur 156, Waskom. When firefighters arrived they discovered the veterinary clinic in flames.
KLTV
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
KTBS
2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
KLTV
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
inforney.com
Ruby's Mexican Restaurant gives out free food in exchange of toys to benefit East Texas Crisis Center
Keeping in mind the memories of when she couldn’t afford toys for her own children during the holidays, local business owner Ruby Abarca is giving back to the community by helping those in need receive toys for Christmas. Abarca, owner of Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, started an initiative...
kjas.com
DPS to reconstruct fatal crash with Jasper ties, LPD confirms officers dealt with those involved prior to accident
The Lufkin Police Department has announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting a crash reconstruction of a fatal accident that occurred over the weekend with Jasper County connections. Troopers will do this at some point between Christmas Day and New Years Day. Meanwhile, Lufkin Police have...
steelcountrybee.com
Local residents sentenced in Cass County Court
Cass County Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton recently released the following information on cases disposed of in the 5th Judicial ...
inforney.com
TxDOT maintenance crews begin pre-treating roadways, overpasses, bridges in Tyler district
As an arctic blast approaches the East Texas region, officials are preparing state roadways. Maintenance crews at the Texas Department of Transportation’s Tyler District on Thursday were beginning pre-treatment of multiple roadways, said TxDOT spokesperson Jeff Williford. “Our crews are starting to pretreat our Tier 1 roadways, overpasses and...
Longview man gets 4 life sentences for drunk driving death of woman, her 3 children
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was given four life sentences after being convicted of killing a mother and her three children while driving a vehicle drunk in Houston, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced to four life sentences by state District Judge Colleen Gaido on Dec. […]
East Texas veteran feels ‘extremely happy’ after being surprised with service dog
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, John Dunklin surprised Army veteran, Daniel Miller with his very own service dog. “I would love to save all of the veterans. We are going to start out with just one today,” said Dunklin, a service dog trainer and owner of C4 Gun Dogs. He said he felt blessed […]
