ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waskom, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scttx.com

Timpson VFD Arrives on Scene with House's Roof on Fire

December 22, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department was paged out at 10:41pm on Wednesday, December 21 to a house with its roof on fire on U.S. 84 East outside of Timpson. Upon arrival, it was discovered to be a mobile home with the roof on fire. Firefighters made an interior and exterior attack knocking the flames back while dealing with a metal roof on top of the original.
TIMPSON, TX
inforney.com

Fire investigation concludes at Freedom Fellowship Church

Officials have concluded their investigation into a fire at a Tyler church earlier this week. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, fire investigators believe the fire Monday at Freedom Fellowship Church was unintentional. Investigators believe the fire began in the northeast corner of the building around several electrical appliances...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Mobile home considered a total loss after fire in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home is being considered a total loss after it caught on fire in White Oak Tuesday. The fire happened in the 1300 block of N. Whatley Road. White Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cameron Kizzia said they received the call at 9:51 a.m.
WHITE OAK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
MARSHALL, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Killed In House Fire

A house fire in Panola County claimed the life of a man Friday. The fire happened just before 2:00 am along CR 175. After firefighters managed to get the flames under control, they found a man’s body and sent it for an autopsy.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches fire; employees risk lives to save animals

WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - The Waskom Fire Department(WFD), Elysian Fields Fire units, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office all combat flames at Tiller Veterinary Clinic. On Dec. 16, at 11:20 a.m., the WFD received a fire emergency report at the Tiller Veterinary Clinic, located at 810 Spur 156, Waskom. When firefighters arrived they discovered the veterinary clinic in flames.
WASKOM, TX
KLTV

Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
HALLSVILLE, TX
KTBS

2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy