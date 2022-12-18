Read full article on original website
Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms
Pranks can be fun. Especially when you get a trusted friend — or teammate — to help sell the prank and make it more believable. CBS Sports played a hilarious prank on some Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos players this week, thanks to a little help from Broncos punter Brandon McManus and Rams safety Read more... The post Rams, Broncos get pranked by ugly Christmas uniforms appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream Jaguars vs. Jets Tonight on Prime Video or Twitch
The Jaguars (6-8) have won two in a row to stay in the hunt for the AFC South title. The Jets (7-7), meanwhile, have dropped three straight and are in danger of falling out of the Wild Card race with another loss. With backup-turned-starting-quarterback Mike White injured, the Jets must go back to former starter Zach Wilson, who will hear the boos from the Jets faithful tonight if he continues with his error-prone play. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is coming off a four-touchdown game but faces a tough Jets defense on the road for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) tonight with the game streaming nationally on Prime Video, and for free on Twitch.
YouTube TV Will Stream NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023
Google's sports streaming service ambitions are getting a big boost. Starting with the 2023 NFL season, the company will be the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket. After reports circulated on Tuesday night, on Thursday the league and search giant announced that Google has won the lucrative rights to become the exclusive streaming provider for watching out-of-market NFL games beginning next year.
NFL Sunday Ticket Rights May Be Heading to Google's YouTube TV, Report Claims
Google could be ready for a lot of football. According to a report Tuesday night from The Wall Street Journal, the search giant is in "advanced talks" to acquire the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. The report says that a deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday. The NFL...
NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube: 8 Things Football Fans Should Know
NFL Sunday Ticket is heading to YouTube. After months of speculation, the league and Google announced a partnership to stream all out-of-market football games in the US, starting next football season, in the fall of 2023. The games will be available to watch on YouTube TV and YouTube's Primetime Channels service.
Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are soliciting sale offers for the franchise and its assets, and a recent report revealed how many interested bidders there will be. According to a few reports, bids to purchase the historic NFL franchise are due on Friday, December 23. NBC Washington’s JP Finlay reports that there will be somewhere between 5-7... The post Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
