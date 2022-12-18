The Jaguars (6-8) have won two in a row to stay in the hunt for the AFC South title. The Jets (7-7), meanwhile, have dropped three straight and are in danger of falling out of the Wild Card race with another loss. With backup-turned-starting-quarterback Mike White injured, the Jets must go back to former starter Zach Wilson, who will hear the boos from the Jets faithful tonight if he continues with his error-prone play. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is coming off a four-touchdown game but faces a tough Jets defense on the road for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) tonight with the game streaming nationally on Prime Video, and for free on Twitch.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO