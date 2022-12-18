ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons list inactives for Sunday's game against the Saints

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Five players have been ruled out for this Week 15 matchup, including wide receiver Frank Darby and cornerback Rashad Fenton.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to make his first NFL start and the timing couldn’t be better as left guard Elijah Wilkinson just returned from injured reserve.

Check out Atlanta’s Week 15 inactives list below.

CB Rashad Fenton

