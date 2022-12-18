Read full article on original website
Mark Andrews
4d ago
You need to tell this to your hospital,s and Doctors. they WONT HELP anyone who lives outside of Duncan. and I can prove it. They did it to me.
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
KTEN.com
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
kswo.com
Chattanooga Public School faces controversial allegations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Chattanooga Public Schools said they are dealing with an incident which happened last week, a Chattanooga family is speaking out about a separate encounter which reportedly left their son hurt by one of the schools coaches. 7News contacted the family in November after learning about...
kswo.com
Homes on Ferris Ave. decorate for Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber’s holiday contest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to announce the winners of the holiday home decorating contest. Homes participating are on Ferris Ave., that lead to the Holiday in the Park display in Elmer Thomas Park. Chamber President Krista Ratliff said they look for...
KOCO
Homeless encampment in Norman to be cleared out at request of ODOT
NORMAN, Okla. — A homeless encampment in Norman is set to be cleared out at the request of transportation officials. The deadline to leave is just days before dangerous winter weather is moving in. KOCO 5 looked into the reason the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asked for this. "So...
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma City man charged with two deaths after hit-and-run
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced an Oklahoma City man, Antonio Mitchell, 25, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country. A federal grand jury charged Mitchell with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly caused the deaths of two people...
okcfox.com
Norman homeless encampment under I-35 bridge evicted for ODOT repairs
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeless encampment in Norman was cleared out Monday, just days before Christmas by both ODOT and Norman Police. This leaves many homeless people with nowhere to go. Some of the people who lived in the encampment under the bridge on I-35 and the Canadian...
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens resigns
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local Wichita Falls nonprofit is losing an important figure in its organization. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank confirmed longtime CEO Kara Nickens has resigned. In a Facebook post on Nicken’s personal page said the decision ‘was not voluntary’ but adds ‘she’s happy with the work she did while there’. […]
kswo.com
Lawton man charged with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing several firearm charges, including reckless conduct. According to court documents, Lawton Police officers were called out to 35-year-old Maximilano Rodriguez’s home on NE Willow Way lane Monday afternoon, on reports of shots fired. When they got there, officers reportedly found...
KXII.com
Ardmore Police investigating crash involving ambulance
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday that left an ambulance flipped on its side. Police said a Marshall County ambulance and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of US 70 and Commerce St. around 2 p.m. The collision caused the ambulance...
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
Juvenile killed following Lawton motorcycle wreck
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a juvenile last week.
kswo.com
Local organizations hold Christmas basket giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Lawton church held a Christmas basket giveaway on Monday to help feed families over the Christmas holiday. The giveaway was hosted by Prophetic Judah Kingdom International Ministries and Another Chance Outreach ministries. This is the eighth year the ministries have held the giveaway, Pastor...
KTEN.com
Roff man dies in house fire
ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Roff on Wednesday morning. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said Richard Etchison was inside the residence in the 300 block of East Pontotoc Avenue when it went up in flames at 6:30 a.m. Etchison died in the...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
Why 4-Star DB Makari Vickers Says Oklahoma's Season 'Definitely Lights a Fire In Me'
The Tallahassee product will sign with OU on Wednesday, eager to do what he can to "silence all the haters and all the doubters" about Brent Venables.
Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse
This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
kswo.com
2 sent to hospital after west Lawton wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Lawton. It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street. The crash involved two vehicles. A black pickup which had significant damage to the front end and a car which was sent...
