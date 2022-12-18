ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

Comments / 1

Mark Andrews
4d ago

You need to tell this to your hospital,s and Doctors. they WONT HELP anyone who lives outside of Duncan. and I can prove it. They did it to me.

Reply
2
Related
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
TULSA, OK
KTEN.com

Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
ARDMORE, OK
kswo.com

Chattanooga Public School faces controversial allegations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Chattanooga Public Schools said they are dealing with an incident which happened last week, a Chattanooga family is speaking out about a separate encounter which reportedly left their son hurt by one of the schools coaches. 7News contacted the family in November after learning about...
CHATTANOOGA, OK
KOCO

Homeless encampment in Norman to be cleared out at request of ODOT

NORMAN, Okla. — A homeless encampment in Norman is set to be cleared out at the request of transportation officials. The deadline to leave is just days before dangerous winter weather is moving in. KOCO 5 looked into the reason the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asked for this. "So...
NORMAN, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma City man charged with two deaths after hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced an Oklahoma City man, Antonio Mitchell, 25, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country. A federal grand jury charged Mitchell with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly caused the deaths of two people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens resigns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local Wichita Falls nonprofit is losing an important figure in its organization. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank confirmed longtime CEO Kara Nickens has resigned. In a Facebook post on Nicken’s personal page said the decision ‘was not voluntary’ but adds ‘she’s happy with the work she did while there’. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton man charged with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing several firearm charges, including reckless conduct. According to court documents, Lawton Police officers were called out to 35-year-old Maximilano Rodriguez’s home on NE Willow Way lane Monday afternoon, on reports of shots fired. When they got there, officers reportedly found...
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore Police investigating crash involving ambulance

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday that left an ambulance flipped on its side. Police said a Marshall County ambulance and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of US 70 and Commerce St. around 2 p.m. The collision caused the ambulance...
ARDMORE, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Local organizations hold Christmas basket giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Lawton church held a Christmas basket giveaway on Monday to help feed families over the Christmas holiday. The giveaway was hosted by Prophetic Judah Kingdom International Ministries and Another Chance Outreach ministries. This is the eighth year the ministries have held the giveaway, Pastor...
LAWTON, OK
KTEN.com

Roff man dies in house fire

ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Roff on Wednesday morning. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said Richard Etchison was inside the residence in the 300 block of East Pontotoc Avenue when it went up in flames at 6:30 a.m. Etchison died in the...
ROFF, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse

This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

2 sent to hospital after west Lawton wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Lawton. It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street. The crash involved two vehicles. A black pickup which had significant damage to the front end and a car which was sent...
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy