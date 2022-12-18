Read full article on original website
MLB insider links Mets to All-Star reliever
Billy Eppler isn’t done. Not by a long shot. SNY reports the New York Mets general manager could be ready to wheel and deal. With the Mets still looking for bullpen help and the Chicago White Sox making closer Liam Hendriks available, SNY’s Andy Martino said to keep an eye on that situation as it pertains to the Mets.
Mets’ projected lineup after signing Carlos Correa is sick: Who moves to 3rd on club with $400 million payroll?
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is staring at a $400 million payroll after New York swooped in early Wednesday to sign free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million contract. Taking the luxury tax into account, Cohen is set to pay half a billion dollars for the club’s...
Yankees name Aaron Judge 16th captain in club history | See the full list
The New York Yankees made it official Wednesday, naming outfielder Aaron Judge team captain. He’s the 16th captain in club history. Per Yankees PR:. * Ruth did not play in the team’s first 33 games of the season. Was an active captain for just six total games from 5/20-25/1922.
Rangers’ Jacob deGrom extends thanks to Mets fans
Jacob deGrom is bidding farewell to Flushing. Earlier this month, Texas Rangers signed the former New York Mets ace to a five-year, $185 million contract. DeGrom had been with the Mets since his MLB debut in 2014. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. And he’s grateful for...
What happens if Carlos Correa fails the New York Mets’ medical exam? | Here are 6 scenarios
The New York Mets were able to swoop in and sign free-agent infielder Carlos Correa early Wednesday morning after a deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart over an issue with his physical. Pending a physical with the Mets, Correa has agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal. But...
Carlos Correa signs 12-year, $315 million contract with New York Mets
The San Francisco Giants backed out of the monster contract it offered free agent Carlos Correa on Tuesday and it didn’t take long for Steve Cohen to lure the star shortstop to Queens. Correa signed a massive 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets late Tuesday, according to the...
Fan who caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball gave up a ton of cash to sell it at auction
The fan who caught New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run sold the souvenir at auction. And he ended up getting less than he was initially offered after Judge set the new American League record for home runs in a single season. MLB.com reports “The bidding closed...
The Mets are poised to win the World Series | How to get tickets for the 2023 campaign
New York Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen keeps opening up his wallet to bring a championship to Queens for the first time since 1986. Overnight, the Mets swooped in and landed free-agent Carlos Correa after the San Francisco Giants backed out of their 13-year deal with the shortstop. The Mets...
