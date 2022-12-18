Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
NFL world blasts Zach Wilson after dismal first half
Thursday night’s Week 16 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets marked a meeting of the first two players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft — quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. Through the first half of the game, it wasn’t much of a contest. Lawrence had a solid first two quarters, going Read more... The post NFL world blasts Zach Wilson after dismal first half appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears CB Johnson questionable for Bills game with injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills because of a ring finger injury. Johnson was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant the previous day. “We feel good right now with...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bucs travel to Cardinals, try to keep lead in NFC South
TAMPA BAY (6-8) AT ARIZONA (4-10) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bucs by 7 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 3-10-1, Cardinals 6-8. SERIES RECORD: Cardinals lead 11-10. LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Cardinals 30-27 on Nov. 10, 2019, at Tampa Bay. LAST WEEK: Bengals beat the Buccaneers...
Seahawks down 2 defensive starters; Walker expected to play
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting defensive tackle Al Woods and safety Ryan Neal for Saturday’s game at Kansas City because of injuries. Running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/back), tight end Noah Fant (knee), wide receiver Marquise Godwin (wrist/ankle) and running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) were all listed as questionable, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that all should be able to play.
Packers hoping to maintain postseason hopes vs Dolphins
GREEN BAY (6-8) at MIAMI (8-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Packers 6-8; Dolphins 6-7-1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 10-5. LAST MEETING: Packers defeated Dolphins 31-12 in 2018 at Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Packers beat the Rams 24-12; Dolphins lost to Buffalo 32-29. PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (15),...
Dallas loss, Hurts injury take edge off Eagles-Cowboys clash
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — First, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost to Jacksonville. Then, Philadelphia quarterbacking counterpart Jalen Hurts was all but ruled out with a sprained throwing shoulder. The pizazz is just about gone for a Christmas Eve clash between NFC East rivals that could have been...
Lions at 7-7, Panthers at 5-9 are fighting for playoff spots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jared Goff has the surging Detroit Lions in contention for a wild card spot. Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers still have plenty to play for as well, despite a 5-9 record. The teams clash in Charlotte on Saturday in a game that will impact...
Colts still playing to win as Chargers chase playoff spot
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts haven’t changed the game plan. They’re still trying to run first, still relying on a stout defense and still trying to win games despite their ever-changing circumstances. Indy has played most of this season without three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, will...
Steelers and Raiders meet amid bittersweet goodbye to Harris
LAS VEGAS (6-8) at PITTSBURGH (6-8) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NFL Network. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Steelers by 2 1/2. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17 on Sept. 19, 2021. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Patriots 30-24; Steelers beat Panthers 24-16 RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (13), PASS (13), SCORING...
Chiefs try to keep pace in AFC as Seattle visits Saturday
SEATTLE (7-7) at KANSAS CITY (11-3) Saturday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Chiefs 38-31 on Dec. 23, 2018, in Seattle. LAST WEEK: Seahawks lost to 49ers 21-13; Chiefs beat Texans 30-24 in OT. SEAHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (22), PASS (9), SCORING (7) SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (29),...
Brrr-owns, Saints set to battle each other, frigid elements
CLEVELAND (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will never miss their beloved, climate-controlled Superdome more than on Saturday. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. A “bomb cyclone” event is expected to drop temperatures into single digits at kickoff in Cleveland. With gusts exceeding 50 mph off Lake Erie, the wind chill will plunge way below zero as the Saints (5-9) and Browns (6-8) try to keep their slim playoff hopes intact in a simultaneous test of survival.
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 23-29
1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
Chase Young’s return to action will, at long last, occur vs. 49ers
Chase Young's long-awaited return set for Saturday vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Chase Young’s 13-plus month recovery from his November 2021 torn ACL will, at long last, culminate with a return to action this weekend. During a Thursday press conference, Ron Rivera announced that Young will...
‘Full circle moment’: Jeremy Reaves emotional after first Pro Bowl nod
ASHBURN, Va — One of the most heartwarming and rewarding moments of the Washington Commanders’ 2022 season took place at the team’s facility on Wednesday. Head coach Ron Rivera received word from the NFL that four of his players were selected for the Pro Bowl and then proceeded to individually call each one into his office to share the news.
San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz’s 26-point performance
Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is...
