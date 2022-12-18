Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 23-29
1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
Bomani Jones Responds to Deion Sanders’s Latest Comments
The Colorado coach made more comments about what his dreams were as Jackson State’s coach before leaving for Colorado.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at NEW YORK JETS — JACKSONVILLE: CB Montaric Brown, LB De’Shaan Dixon, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, CB Gregory Junior, WR Kendric Pryor, OT Cam Robinson, LB Travon Walker. NEW YORK JETS: CB Brandin Echols, S Lamarcus Joyner, WR Denzel Mims, RB James Robinson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Jeff Smith, QB Mike White.
Mullins' late 3 gets WSU over GW, 66-64 at Diamond Head
HONOLULU (AP) — Jabe Mullins hit a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left to give Washington State a 66-64 victory over George Washington on Thursday night in the Diamond Head Classic. Mouhamed Gueye scored on a putback layup with 24 seconds to go that tied it 63-all. E.J. Clark then made the first of two free throws to give George Washington a one-point lead. On the ensuing possession, TJ Bamba scooped up a loose ball near the three-point arc and passed to Mullins for the uncontested game-winner. George Washington got the ball to midcourt before Washington State knocked the ball loose with 0.4 remaining. Following an officials’ review, James Bishop’s catch-and-shoot near midcourt was short.
Rogers reaches 1,000 point milestone as Skippers cruise to win
Jillian Rogers joined elite company on Thursday night, scoring her 1,000th point as the Lady Skippers cruised to a 70-25 win over East Providence.
Lions at 7-7, Panthers at 5-9 are fighting for playoff spots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jared Goff has the surging Detroit Lions in contention for a wild card spot. Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers still have plenty to play for as well, despite a 5-9 record. The teams clash in Charlotte on Saturday in a game that will impact...
Colts still playing to win as Chargers chase playoff spot
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts haven’t changed the game plan. They’re still trying to run first, still relying on a stout defense and still trying to win games despite their ever-changing circumstances. Indy has played most of this season without three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, will...
Bears CB Johnson questionable for Bills game with injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills because of a ring finger injury. Johnson was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant the previous day. “We feel good right now with...
In Franco Harris, the Steelers found a hero … and a Way
PITTSBURGH (AP) — “The Steeler Way” did not exist at 3:28 p.m. on Dec. 23, 1972. If it had, it would have been synonymous with one thing and one thing only. Losing. Lots of it. Nearly four decades worth of pratfalls and misery cloaked in anonymity. By...
San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz’s 26-point performance
Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is...
Seahawks down 2 defensive starters; Walker expected to play
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting defensive tackle Al Woods and safety Ryan Neal for Saturday’s game at Kansas City because of injuries. Running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/back), tight end Noah Fant (knee), wide receiver Marquise Godwin (wrist/ankle) and running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) were all listed as questionable, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that all should be able to play.
‘Full circle moment’: Jeremy Reaves emotional after first Pro Bowl nod
ASHBURN, Va — One of the most heartwarming and rewarding moments of the Washington Commanders’ 2022 season took place at the team’s facility on Wednesday. Head coach Ron Rivera received word from the NFL that four of his players were selected for the Pro Bowl and then proceeded to individually call each one into his office to share the news.
Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday’s win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record...
Dallas loss, Hurts injury take edge off Eagles-Cowboys clash
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — First, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost to Jacksonville. Then, Philadelphia quarterbacking counterpart Jalen Hurts was all but ruled out with a sprained throwing shoulder. The pizazz is just about gone for a Christmas Eve clash between NFC East rivals that could have been...
Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo has a 4-6-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 16-14-2...
