HONOLULU (AP) — Jabe Mullins hit a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left to give Washington State a 66-64 victory over George Washington on Thursday night in the Diamond Head Classic. Mouhamed Gueye scored on a putback layup with 24 seconds to go that tied it 63-all. E.J. Clark then made the first of two free throws to give George Washington a one-point lead. On the ensuing possession, TJ Bamba scooped up a loose ball near the three-point arc and passed to Mullins for the uncontested game-winner. George Washington got the ball to midcourt before Washington State knocked the ball loose with 0.4 remaining. Following an officials’ review, James Bishop’s catch-and-shoot near midcourt was short.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO