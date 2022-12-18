CLEVELAND (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will never miss their beloved, climate-controlled Superdome more than on Saturday. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. A “bomb cyclone” event is expected to drop temperatures into single digits at kickoff in Cleveland. With gusts exceeding 50 mph off Lake Erie, the wind chill will plunge way below zero as the Saints (5-9) and Browns (6-8) try to keep their slim playoff hopes intact in a simultaneous test of survival.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO