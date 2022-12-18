Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
WTOP
Colts still playing to win as Chargers chase playoff spot
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts haven’t changed the game plan. They’re still trying to run first, still relying on a stout defense and still trying to win games despite their ever-changing circumstances. Indy has played most of this season without three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, will...
WTOP
Bears CB Johnson questionable for Bills game with injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills because of a ring finger injury. Johnson was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant the previous day. “We feel good right now with...
WTOP
Seahawks down 2 defensive starters; Walker expected to play
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting defensive tackle Al Woods and safety Ryan Neal for Saturday’s game at Kansas City because of injuries. Running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/back), tight end Noah Fant (knee), wide receiver Marquise Godwin (wrist/ankle) and running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) were all listed as questionable, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that all should be able to play.
WTOP
Steelers and Raiders meet amid bittersweet goodbye to Harris
LAS VEGAS (6-8) at PITTSBURGH (6-8) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NFL Network. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Steelers by 2 1/2. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17 on Sept. 19, 2021. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Patriots 30-24; Steelers beat Panthers 24-16 RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (13), PASS (13), SCORING...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WTOP
Chase Young’s return to action will, at long last, occur vs. 49ers
Chase Young's long-awaited return set for Saturday vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Chase Young’s 13-plus month recovery from his November 2021 torn ACL will, at long last, culminate with a return to action this weekend. During a Thursday press conference, Ron Rivera announced that Young will...
WTOP
Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday’s win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at NEW YORK JETS — JACKSONVILLE: CB Montaric Brown, LB De’Shaan Dixon, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, CB Gregory Junior, WR Kendric Pryor, OT Cam Robinson, LB Travon Walker. NEW YORK JETS: CB Brandin Echols, S Lamarcus Joyner, WR Denzel Mims, RB James Robinson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Jeff Smith, QB Mike White.
WTOP
Packers hoping to maintain postseason hopes vs Dolphins
GREEN BAY (6-8) at MIAMI (8-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Packers 6-8; Dolphins 6-7-1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 10-5. LAST MEETING: Packers defeated Dolphins 31-12 in 2018 at Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Packers beat the Rams 24-12; Dolphins lost to Buffalo 32-29. PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (15),...
WTOP
Chiefs try to keep pace in AFC as Seattle visits Saturday
SEATTLE (7-7) at KANSAS CITY (11-3) Saturday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Chiefs 38-31 on Dec. 23, 2018, in Seattle. LAST WEEK: Seahawks lost to 49ers 21-13; Chiefs beat Texans 30-24 in OT. SEAHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (22), PASS (9), SCORING (7) SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (29),...
WTOP
In Franco Harris, the Steelers found a hero … and a Way
PITTSBURGH (AP) — “The Steeler Way” did not exist at 3:28 p.m. on Dec. 23, 1972. If it had, it would have been synonymous with one thing and one thing only. Losing. Lots of it. Nearly four decades worth of pratfalls and misery cloaked in anonymity. By...
WTOP
Brrr-owns, Saints set to battle each other, frigid elements
CLEVELAND (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will never miss their beloved, climate-controlled Superdome more than on Saturday. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. A “bomb cyclone” event is expected to drop temperatures into single digits at kickoff in Cleveland. With gusts exceeding 50 mph off Lake Erie, the wind chill will plunge way below zero as the Saints (5-9) and Browns (6-8) try to keep their slim playoff hopes intact in a simultaneous test of survival.
WTOP
‘Full circle moment’: Jeremy Reaves emotional after first Pro Bowl nod
ASHBURN, Va — One of the most heartwarming and rewarding moments of the Washington Commanders’ 2022 season took place at the team’s facility on Wednesday. Head coach Ron Rivera received word from the NFL that four of his players were selected for the Pro Bowl and then proceeded to individually call each one into his office to share the news.
Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2
By BRENDAN McGAIR Associated PressBOSTON - Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves. The Jets led 2-0 at 7:20 of the first period, with Scheifele opening the scoring at 1:58 with his team-leading 20th goal. Pastrnak scored...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead
1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
WTOP
Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo has a 4-6-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 16-14-2...
WTOP
Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup with the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-20-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-19-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to end an eight-game slide when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets. Chicago is 4-12-2 at home and 7-19-4 overall. The Blackhawks have a -46...
