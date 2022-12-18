TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 26 points, Oumar Ballo added 21 and No. 5 Arizona closed out its nonconference schedule by overpowering Morgan State 93-68 on Thursday night. The Wildcats (12-1) were coming off a pair of tests in wins over No. 8 Tennessee and Montana State, NCAA Tournament teams a year ago. Arizona had another fight on its hands early against the scrappy Bears (4-8), one of the nation’s best teams at creating defensive chaos. Morgan State did cause some early problems and kept the Wildcats within reach from the 3-point line. The Wildcats turned into bullies.

