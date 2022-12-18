Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
WTOP
Bears CB Johnson questionable for Bills game with injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills because of a ring finger injury. Johnson was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant the previous day. “We feel good right now with...
Saints place veteran receiver Landry on injured reserve
The New Orleans Saints placed veteran receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve on Thursday because of an ankle injury that has bothered him since early this season.
WTOP
Bucs travel to Cardinals, try to keep lead in NFC South
TAMPA BAY (6-8) AT ARIZONA (4-10) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bucs by 7 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 3-10-1, Cardinals 6-8. SERIES RECORD: Cardinals lead 11-10. LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Cardinals 30-27 on Nov. 10, 2019, at Tampa Bay. LAST WEEK: Bengals beat the Buccaneers...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WTOP
Seahawks down 2 defensive starters; Walker expected to play
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting defensive tackle Al Woods and safety Ryan Neal for Saturday’s game at Kansas City because of injuries. Running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/back), tight end Noah Fant (knee), wide receiver Marquise Godwin (wrist/ankle) and running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) were all listed as questionable, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that all should be able to play.
WTOP
Packers hoping to maintain postseason hopes vs Dolphins
GREEN BAY (6-8) at MIAMI (8-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Packers 6-8; Dolphins 6-7-1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 10-5. LAST MEETING: Packers defeated Dolphins 31-12 in 2018 at Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Packers beat the Rams 24-12; Dolphins lost to Buffalo 32-29. PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (15),...
WTOP
Dallas loss, Hurts injury take edge off Eagles-Cowboys clash
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — First, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost to Jacksonville. Then, Philadelphia quarterbacking counterpart Jalen Hurts was all but ruled out with a sprained throwing shoulder. The pizazz is just about gone for a Christmas Eve clash between NFC East rivals that could have been...
WTOP
Lions at 7-7, Panthers at 5-9 are fighting for playoff spots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jared Goff has the surging Detroit Lions in contention for a wild card spot. Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers still have plenty to play for as well, despite a 5-9 record. The teams clash in Charlotte on Saturday in a game that will impact...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead
1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
WTOP
Chase Young’s return to action will, at long last, occur vs. 49ers
Chase Young's long-awaited return set for Saturday vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Chase Young’s 13-plus month recovery from his November 2021 torn ACL will, at long last, culminate with a return to action this weekend. During a Thursday press conference, Ron Rivera announced that Young will...
WTOP
Colts still playing to win as Chargers chase playoff spot
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts haven’t changed the game plan. They’re still trying to run first, still relying on a stout defense and still trying to win games despite their ever-changing circumstances. Indy has played most of this season without three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, will...
WTOP
Steelers and Raiders meet amid bittersweet goodbye to Harris
LAS VEGAS (6-8) at PITTSBURGH (6-8) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NFL Network. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Steelers by 2 1/2. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17 on Sept. 19, 2021. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Patriots 30-24; Steelers beat Panthers 24-16 RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (13), PASS (13), SCORING...
WTOP
Chiefs try to keep pace in AFC as Seattle visits Saturday
SEATTLE (7-7) at KANSAS CITY (11-3) Saturday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Chiefs 38-31 on Dec. 23, 2018, in Seattle. LAST WEEK: Seahawks lost to 49ers 21-13; Chiefs beat Texans 30-24 in OT. SEAHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (22), PASS (9), SCORING (7) SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (29),...
WTOP
In Franco Harris, the Steelers found a hero … and a Way
PITTSBURGH (AP) — “The Steeler Way” did not exist at 3:28 p.m. on Dec. 23, 1972. If it had, it would have been synonymous with one thing and one thing only. Losing. Lots of it. Nearly four decades worth of pratfalls and misery cloaked in anonymity. By...
WTOP
‘Full circle moment’: Jeremy Reaves emotional after first Pro Bowl nod
ASHBURN, Va — One of the most heartwarming and rewarding moments of the Washington Commanders’ 2022 season took place at the team’s facility on Wednesday. Head coach Ron Rivera received word from the NFL that four of his players were selected for the Pro Bowl and then proceeded to individually call each one into his office to share the news.
No. 5 Arizona overpowers Morgan State for 93-68 victory
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 26 points, Oumar Ballo added 21 and No. 5 Arizona closed out its nonconference schedule by overpowering Morgan State 93-68 on Thursday night. The Wildcats (12-1) were coming off a pair of tests in wins over No. 8 Tennessee and Montana State, NCAA Tournament teams a year ago. Arizona had another fight on its hands early against the scrappy Bears (4-8), one of the nation’s best teams at creating defensive chaos. Morgan State did cause some early problems and kept the Wildcats within reach from the 3-point line. The Wildcats turned into bullies.
Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3
Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night
No 4 Kansas stays undefeated at home, beats Harvard 68-54
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and No. 4 Kansas overcame a frigid performance from 3-point range to beat Harvard 68-54 on Thursday night, keeping the Jayhawks undefeated at home. The Jayhawks (11-1) went 4 for 20 from behind the arc, with no player besides Gradey...
