Elon Musk shares video from World Cup final in surprise Qatar appearance
Elon Musk has announced that he’s in Qatar to watch Argentina and France face off at the World Cup final, sharing a video of his view of the pitch.
Despite recent controversies surrounding his new Twitter venture, the billionaire appears to be taking time out to relax and watch the football.
However, he’s been posting live goal video updates on his Twitter page, giving his supporters a great view of the action from home.
