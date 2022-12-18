Ethereum is to be removed from Paxful, according to the announcement from Paxful’s CEO. Critical metrics reveal that despite the removal, ETH remains largely unaffected. New information suggests that Ethereum (ETH) will be removed from a cryptocurrency trading platform. The Paxful CEO announced the removal of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market size on 21 December. He gave three primary reasons for the decision. Is there any truth to these claims, and what are they?

10 HOURS AGO