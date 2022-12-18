Read full article on original website
Will Bitcoin [BTC] mining see a resurgence? This new data suggests…
Bitmain’s mining rigs sell out in under 27 seconds, however, volatility persists in terms of mining revenue. Retail investors show faith in Bitcoin, as traders take long positions. Leading Bitcoin mining rig company, Bitmain, managed to sell out their new mining servers in 27 seconds. Despite the FUD surrounding...
Is Polkadot’s [DOT] bull run around the corner? These metrics suggest that…
Though Bullish/Bearish Ratio and other metrics were positive, other market indicators opposed a price hike. Polkadot’s [DOT] recent price action did not align with investors’ interest, as its chart was painted entirely red. CoinMarketCap’s data revealed that DOT registered over 8% negative weekly gains and was trading at $4.61 at press time, with a market capitalization of over $5.2 billion.
Assessing Bitcoin retail investors’ predicament amid the ongoing bear season
Retail investors have increased their Bitcoin holdings this year despite the failure of some well-known businesses. According to Glassnode’s on-chain analysis, retail dealers currently hold a record 17% of the whole BTC supply. Despite the collapse of some well-known enterprises, retail investors have increased their holdings of Bitcoin this...
Bitcoin: Decoding if BTC’s position offers a buying opportunity for traders
The coin remained undervalued but on-chain data showed no confirmation to begin buying. Bitcoin [BTC], like many other cryptocurrencies, followed through with a downtrend in the just ended 16 to 18 December weekend. Needless to say, the downturn led BTC into an historically favorable position. According to on-chain data source,...
Cardano [ADA]: Investors can profit from sellers’ exhaustion if BTC…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. A bullish ADA could reach the midpoint of the channel at 0.3042. Cardano [ADA] has been under heavy selling pressure over the past few days, but the bulls are...
Here’s why ETH co-founder Vitalik Buterin has high hopes from crypto in 2023
Vitalik Buterin spoke about the future of Ethereum in an interview. He elaborated on ETH’s use case as a wallet infrastructure and stablecoin. Vitalik Buterin, the man behind the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum [ETH], shared his outlook for crypto in 2023. In an interview with Bankless on...
Ethereum Classic bears are emboldened despite the recent bounce, here’s why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ethereum Classic sees a bounce from the 23.6% Fibonacci extension level. Although the bulls fought hard to climb back above $16, it was more likely that ETC sees...
WAVES sees increased investor distribution as USDN troubles persist
The continued decline in the value of stablecoin USDN led to a fall in the price of WAVES. With negative sentiment trailing the token, the chances of an upside are limited. Despite recent claims that Neutrino USD [USDN] is not intrinsically linked to Waves [WAVES], the recent troubles of the algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin led to a severe decline in the value of the token.
Is Ethereum ready for a pivot as this ETH front sees renewed interest
ETH saw an increase in the demand for futures contracts, which may result in rising volatility this week. Though the metrics were in favor of the bulls, ETH’s price saw a bearish shift. Ethereum [ETH] dashed all hopes for a short-term rally as its performance last week was a...
Can BNB bulls clear this major obstacle to hit $257.4?
BNB was in an uptrend since 17 December. It could reach $257.4, according to RSI and DMI metrics. However, the active hourly addresses could complicate matters as they could undermine buying pressure in the short run. Binance Coin [BNB] faced a massive dump last week as the FUD over Mazar’s...
Ripple [XRP]: Traders could profit from short-selling at $0.332, but…
XRP was in a mildly weak market structure. Bears could push the price to $0.3327 or lower. Continued accumulation by whales could negate the bearish forecast. Ripple (XRP) has been on a downtrend since the start of December 2022. With its lawsuit with SEC on a homestretch, recent rumors of the possible settlement pushed XRP’s price downwards.
Assessing MATIC’s path for coming days with these Polygon updates at hand
MATIC achieved multiple milestones in 2022 both in terms of on-chain metrics and partnerships. MVRV Ratio was considerably down, suggesting a possible market bottom. The year 2022 was quite the opposite of eventful for the crypto industry, as the market witnessed a number of crashes that shook investors. Despite the market’s high volatility, Polygon [MATIC] continued to improve its network and hit several milestones along the way.
TRON in a healthy uptrend despite fear in the market, should traders look to buy
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. TRON has a bullish market structure on the 12-hour timeframe. TRX bulls have recovered from the losses the asset posted last week. TRON tested the $0.053 level of...
Assessing the role of ‘Distributed Validator Technology’ in ETH’s anticipated growth
Ethereum’s upcoming technological update could have a positive impact on its validators. The king altcoin’s MVRV ratio and transaction count declined over the past few days. In the coming days, one of the key developments for the Ethereum network could be its DVT (Distributed Validator Technology). According to...
Dogecoin: >$280M exchange wallets as trader points to “the same pattern”
The biggest Dogecoin whale moved over $280 million worth of DOGE. DOGE was unable to breakout from decline as famous trader predicted more reds. The address with the largest Dogecoin [DOGE] holdings transferred 3.84 billion of the meme coin, valued at $280.6 million, in the early hours of 20 December. The bagholder, who owned about $2.5 billion DOGE in a Robinhood wallet, completed the transactions in 14 batches, according to Lookonchain.
Ethereum remains unmoved according to these metrics as it gets removed from Paxful
Ethereum is to be removed from Paxful, according to the announcement from Paxful’s CEO. Critical metrics reveal that despite the removal, ETH remains largely unaffected. New information suggests that Ethereum (ETH) will be removed from a cryptocurrency trading platform. The Paxful CEO announced the removal of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market size on 21 December. He gave three primary reasons for the decision. Is there any truth to these claims, and what are they?
Crypto community rebalance portfolio to include Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
More and more investors are adding Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to their portfolios, with analysts predicting ORBN a potential 60x return on investment. Binance Coin (BNB) has been under selloffs due to Binance leaving some investors feeling uncertain about the security of their assets. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in phase 3 of the presale, selling for $0.0302, with many seeing ORBN as a unique opportunity for potential growth.
Can ApeCoin holders gain more control of APE DAO with this latest development?
ApeCoin DAO could be on the verge of administrative change with the latest AIP-183 proposal. The vote against the recent proposal could give ApeCoin holders more power over the DAO. Recently, a proposal was brought to the ApeCoin Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) to revise the rules of participation with its...
Chainlink [LINK] poised for a relief rally, buyers can look to book profits at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Chainlink dived to $5.67 but recovered nearly 5% until press time. It showed a good chance of pushing further north to reach $6.8 and $7.5. Chainlink [LINK] sank...
Binance becomes final destination of Voyager with potential $1.2B acquisition
Binance recently emerged as the winner of a bid to acquire Voyager. BNB seemed to have reacted positively to the news after days of a downtrend. The recent high volatility seen by Binance [BNB] was not just a result of the market environment; it was also a result of FUD around the Binance exchange. Binance’s FUD caused a significant funds departure from the exchange, which raised concerns about the possibility of illiquidity.
