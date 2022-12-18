ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Arctic air mass heading to Tampa Bay expected to bring chilly Christmas

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An arctic air mass making its way through the United States could make things chilly for anyone waking up early on Christmas morning.

The National Weather Service said the air mass would move through the central and eastern parts of the country before reaching the Tampa Bay area by the weekend.

“A front is going to sweep through the country bringing frigid air,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Eric Stone said. “First to the Rockies/plains states Wednesday/Thursday. Midwest by Friday. And New England as well as is here in Tampa next weekend.”

The NWS said the cold air is not predicted to bring precipitation to our area.

This airmass is expected to bring freezing temperatures more to the north of Tampa Bay with our local counties seeing temperatures in the 40s and 30s.

However, wind chills could cause us to experience a more intense cold, with Tampa possibly seeing a wind chill of 21 degrees Christmas morning.

