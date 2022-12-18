ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL Week 15 Sunday: Schedule, broadcast info, live updates and more as season enters stretch run

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496UMX_0jmqhrKm00

The NFL's Week 15 schedule is here, byes are gone and the playoffs begin in less than a month. All of that is cause for celebration as we enter the holiday season and the league's regular season enters the stretch run. Even without byes, it's still not as heavy a Sunday slate as the first three weeks of the season as Saturday NFL football is now upon us, with three games taking place on Dec. 17.

As for Sunday, the schedule-makers lined up a six-game early window and a four-game late window with CBS carrying games in both windows and FOX in just one. In the early window, most households west of the Mississippi River will see CBS' offering of the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Houston Texans. On FOX in the early window markets without regional coverage will see Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

In the late window every market in the country will see the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers except for Nashville, Los Angeles and Eugene, Ore., which will get the Tennessee Titans visiting the Chargers. FOX's offering in the late window will be strictly regional coverage for the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Denver Broncos. Given the Saturday games and others in Sunday's early window, the New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders matchup will be seen in local markets plus Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sunday's early window

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at Houston Texans (1-11-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Stats, live updates

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) at Carolina Panthers (5-8), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Stats, live updates

Atlanta Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Detroit Lions (6-7) at New York Jets (7-6), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Sunday's late window

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Bye weeks: None

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
WGAU

Fantasy Football Week 16 Bust Candidates: Bengals stars could disappoint with title trips at stake

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL players who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 16. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest names. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your draft picks disappoints in Week 16.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Jets legend: Zach Wilson has lost New York fans’ trust

As the Zach Wilson era added yet another dark chapter Thursday night, New York Jets fans mercilessly booed their quarterback. They cheered when Wilson got benched in favor of little-known backup Chris Streveler, who immediately brought the offense to life. Fans have been down on Wilson all year, from his immature reaction to a loss Read more... The post Jets legend: Zach Wilson has lost New York fans’ trust appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
WGAU

Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Another rookie WR is emerging to help our chances

Welcome to Week 16, fantasy managers! If you're reading this, you've hopefully advanced to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Some of you, however, may have been stricken by multiple injuries and are looking for potential FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
WGAU

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ready to go after 2nd concussion

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Kenny Pickett isn't worried that he's become concussion prone after sustaining a second one in a matter of months, though the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback is taking steps to hopefully avoid more of them down the road. The 20th overall pick in last spring's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAU

Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — rookie Malik Willis will start his thirdNFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill's future beyond this game. “Just out this week,” Vrabel said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WGAU

Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

DENVER — (AP) — Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31. Hillman's family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends.
DENVER, CO
WGAU

Cowboys defensive lineman Sam Williams OK after auto crash

PLANO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive lineman Sam Williams was involved in a car crash in a northern Dallas suburb on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. According to police, Williams, 23, was driving a black Corvette southbound in Plano at around 2:15 p.m. CST when he collided with a black Infiniti that was heading northbound and attempting to turn, WFAA-TV reported.
PLANO, TX
WGAU

National Signing Day, the battle against tampering in college football & Dabo's longstanding NIL deal

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger come together to recap this year’s National Signing Day. There were a lot of winners this offseason with big-time recruiting flips along with some schools who got the short stick in the rankings. The fellas discuss if Alabama’s dynasty can really be over after notching yet another #1 ranked recruiting class. Notre Dame fell greatly in the rankings after being poached, while UCLA landed the nation’s top recruit. Pat Narduzzi and Mack Brown had words after alleged tampering with UNC quarterback Drake Maye. Dabo Swinney and Clemson have been using NIL for years. Ross attended Mike Leach’s memorial service in Starkville, Mississippi & to close it out Dan gives us his top 4 names from national signing day.
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated, suspension reduced

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s two-year suspension from Major League Baseball was reduced to 194 games, an arbitration panel ruled on Thursday. Bauer, 31, who was suspended for 324 games (two seasons) in April, was serving the longest penalty ever issued for violation of MLB’s policy on sexual assault and domestic violence, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

Giants postpone Carlos Correa's introduction, reportedly due to issue during physical

The San Francisco Giants were scheduled to have a news conference on Tuesday, presumably to introduce their brand new shortstop Carlos Correa, but postponed the news conference several hours before it was to take place. The team didn't say why it was postponed, but according to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, the Giants delayed the event due to an unspecified medical concern that came up during Correa's physical.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
109K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy