radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 fdl high school senior’s christmas light show
Kaden Bebow’s father would be proud. Kaden was just ten years old when his father, a local firefighter, passed away in December of 2014. Shortly after his father died Kaden began showcasing his own Christmas light display in the front yard of his family’s home. Today Kaden is a senior at Fond du Lac High School. He says ‘The Bebow Family Light Show” is a way to make people happy and is in honor of his late father. Residents can drive up to the Bebow home at W5128 Kennedy Drive, park their car, tune to 87.9 on the radio and watch a 15 minute Christmas light show timed to the music. Last year residents donated $2000 cash and 850 pounds of food that went to the Fondy Food Pantry. Bebow says this year donations will go to the Food Pantry and Salvation Army. The lightshow is 5pm to 10pm Sunday through Thursday and 5pm to 11pm Friday and Saturday. A drop off box is located on the site for donations.
Green Bay developer wants to modernize more than 100-year-old former saloon
As people, we change with the times. Green Bay developer Garritt Bader wants to keep up with the times by giving a more than 100-year-old building an updated look.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
workboat.com
Burger Boat delivers new ferry to Michigan
Burger Boat Co., Manitowoc, Wis., delivered a new car/passenger ferry vessel to the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority (EUPTA), Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. The 92'x33' Neebish Islander III entered service in November. The 92'x33' steel ferry will operate year-round on the St. Mary’s River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula between Barbeau,...
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 severe weather closes salvation army kettles
The Fond du Lac Salvation Army Office and Pantry is CLOSED due to severe weather. The shelter is moved off site to provide round the clock shelter for clients during severe weather and Christmas. Because of the severe weather The Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign & bellringers are CANCELED THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 & FRIDAY DECEMBER 23. THE HOPE IS TO HAVE KETTLES OUT CHRISTMAS EVE.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Release Ages of Victims in Yesterday’s Shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has released the ages of the victims in yesterday morning’s triple shooting. Officers were called to an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight where they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and...
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 fdl man arrested at gunpoint outside thelma arts center
Nobody was injured and a man was arrrested following a disturbance over the lunch hour Wednesday outside the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac. Vickie Demoske works at the Thelma and says the man was on the outside steps of the building on Sheboygan Street. “I could hear shouting and profanities being yelled,” Demoske told WFDL news. “As soon as the first police officer arrived he (officer) immediately did draw his weapon. So I knew it wasn’t a good situation.” Police took the man into custody without further incident a short time later.
WBAY Green Bay
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
wapl.com
Teen shot in Appleton fight
APPLETON, Wis. — One person is hurt following a shooting in Appleton. Police were called to the 700 block of N. Fair Street around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on the report of multiple people fighting in the street. Everyone involved fled the scene before officers arrived. A 17-year-old boy was...
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 milwaukee challenges census
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The city of Milwaukee has joined the ranks of other major cities challenging their 2020 census figures, claiming the once-a-decade U.S. head count which determines political power and federal funding fell 16,500 short of the true population figure. The official count left Milwaukee with its lowest population since 1930. Milwaukee on Tuesday joined Boston, Austin, Detroit and Memphis among the largest U.S. cities challenging their census results. Several dozen smaller cities, towns and villages also have filed challenges. Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Tuesday the challenge is meant to set the record straight on the city’s true population.
radioplusinfo.com
12-22 K9 assisted arrest
On Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at approximately 10:01 p.m. the Fond du County Communication center received a report of a reckless driver on I41. The reporting party indicated that the suspect vehicle was traveling from the ditch to the median, covering both lanes of traffic, and speeding. A short time later, a Fond du Lac County Deputy found the vehicle and observed that the suspect vehicle was continuing to drive in a hazardous fashion. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, activating his emergency lights and siren. This was on I41 northbound near CTH N in the Town of Eldorado. The suspect vehicle increased its speed, fleeing from the Deputy.
WISN
Exclusive: Family of 10-year-old boy charged with killing mother speaks out
MILWAUKEE — Rhonda Reid says her world was shattered on Nov. 21. "We've pretty much been shaken, shaken to our core," Reid told WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz in an exclusive sit-down interview Monday. Prosecutors say a 10-year-old boy shot and killed his mother, Quiana Mann, inside their home...
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
Suspect shot during armed robbery in Milwaukee, 2 others arrested
Three men were arrested after an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One of those men was shot during the incident.
WISN
DPW worker, 64, killed instantly in Wauwatosa crash, remembered at family vigil
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The victims in Tuesday’s fiery 10-vehicle crash in Wauwatosa are now all publicly identified. Witnesses say a Milwaukee DPW truck was traveling 60 to 70 miles an hour when it slammed into nine vehicles cars stopped at the red light on Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue.
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies
With a significant winter storm on the way for the end of this week, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin are getting ahead of the game and issuing snow emergencies.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman stabbed ‘multiple times’ outside of Oshkosh business, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh are investigating a stabbing incident that happened after a ‘physical altercation’ outside of a business that resulted in one woman being hospitalized. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the alleged stabbing happened at a business in the 800 block of...
CBS 58
Light snow for tonight. A new winter storm watch has been issued for the area.
We dealt with off and on flurries most of the weekend with a mostly cloudy sky. After a little bit of sunshine Monday morning the clouds increase Monday afternoon with a round of light snow starting Monday evening. Thankfully most of this snow will miss both the Monday evening commute and the Tuesday morning commute.
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 winter storm warning
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY…. * WHAT…Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Steady snow will begin by later this evening and continue through the night. Winds will be on the lighter side overnight, but will quickly ramp up on Thursday behind a cold front with gusts of 40 to 50 mph Thursday night and Friday. Wind chills will plummet on Thursday, dropping to 25 to 35 below zero for late Thursday afternoon through Friday night.
