Kaden Bebow’s father would be proud. Kaden was just ten years old when his father, a local firefighter, passed away in December of 2014. Shortly after his father died Kaden began showcasing his own Christmas light display in the front yard of his family’s home. Today Kaden is a senior at Fond du Lac High School. He says ‘The Bebow Family Light Show” is a way to make people happy and is in honor of his late father. Residents can drive up to the Bebow home at W5128 Kennedy Drive, park their car, tune to 87.9 on the radio and watch a 15 minute Christmas light show timed to the music. Last year residents donated $2000 cash and 850 pounds of food that went to the Fondy Food Pantry. Bebow says this year donations will go to the Food Pantry and Salvation Army. The lightshow is 5pm to 10pm Sunday through Thursday and 5pm to 11pm Friday and Saturday. A drop off box is located on the site for donations.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO